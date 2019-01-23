ST. MARYS — Taking four of 10 bouts on the mat and winning four forfeits, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team recorded a 45-20 win at St. Marys Tuesday night.
That hiked the Bulldogs’ record to 16-1. They’ll head to the prestigious Fred Bell Tournament this weekend in Grove City before next Friday’s trip to Sharon.
From there, it’s back to DuBois next Saturday for the District 9 Class 2A Dual Meet Tournament. The schedule and pairings will be announced probably later this week.
Against the Flying Dutchmen, the Bulldogs outnumbered them but when battling on the mat, there were some tough matchups.
After Nick Crisp handed Hunter Martz a 6-1 loss in the opening bout at 145 pounds, the Bulldogs won the next four straight on the mat, then added two forfeit wins and a pin to take a 33-6 lead with six bouts left.
Kris Shaffer pinned John Wittman at 152, Caleb Snyder decked Austin Pritt at 160 and Coltin Bartley decisioned Raivis Bobby 7-3 at 170.
Jeremy Garthwaite got the Dutch back on the board with a 7-1 win over the Bulldogs’ Hudson Martz.
After forfeit wins by Aiden Gardner and Kolby Barrett at 195 and 220, Kobe Bonanno pinned Colton Swanson in the second period at heavyweight.
The Dutch then won the last four bouts contested on the mat with Lane Dellaquilla blanking Ridge Cook 5-0 at 106, Marco Paropacic majoring Brayden Altobelli 14-6 at 126, Tyler Dilley majoring Ethan Wiant 9-1 at 132 and Gregory Tettis decisioning Dalton Bish 5-1 at 138.
The Bulldogs got forfeits from Trenten Rupp and Mason Songer at 113 and 120.
In last Thursday’s match:
THURSDAY, Jan. 17
Redbank Valley 74, Ridgway 3
In a “match” that featured just three bouts, it was the Bulldogs who took 11 forfeit wins to beat the short-handed Elkers.
On the mat, the Bulldogs went 2-1. Brayden Altobelli scored a 19-3 technical fall over Gary Emerick and 126 pounds and Kobe Bonanno decisioned Max Ehrensberger, 6-1, at 220.
In the only other bout, Ridgway’s Jake Wickett edged the Bulldogs’ Caleb Snyder 3-2 at 152.
Only four bouts made up the junior high match with three other exhibition matchups. The Bulldogs got wins from Daniel Evans (pin), Zeldon Fisher (decision) and Nolan Gardner (pin) while Gabe Carroll (pin) won an exhibition matchup.
RESULTS
REDBANK VALLEY 45,
ST. MARYS 20
145-Nick Crisp (S) dec. Hunter Martz (R), 6-1. (0-3).
152-Kris Shaffer (R) pinned John Wittman (S), 5:10. (6-3).
160-Caleb Snyder (R) pinned Austin Pritt (S), 2:15. (12-3).
170-Coltin Bartley (R) dec. Raivis Bobby (S), 7-3. (15-3).
182-Jeremy Garthwaite (S) dec. Hudson Martz (R), 7-1. (15-6).
195-Aiden Gardner (R) won by forfeit. (21-6).
220-Kolby Barrett (R) won by forfeit. (27-6).
HWT-Kobe Bonanno (R) pinned Colton Swanson (S), 2:09. (33-6).
106-Lane Dellaquilla (S) dec. Ridge Cook (R), 5-0. (33-9).
113-Trenten Rupp (R) won by forfeit. (39-9).
120-Mason Songer (R) won by forfeit. (45-9).
126-Marco Paropacic (S) maj. dec. Brayden Altobelli (R), 14-6. (45-13).
132-Tyler Dilley (S) maj. dec. Ethan Wiant (R), 9-1. (45-17).
138-Gregory Tettis (S) dec. Dalton Bish (R), 5-1 (45-20).
