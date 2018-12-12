HERMITAGE — The start to the season couldn’t have gone any better for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team.
And getting some postseason-type atmosphere along the way only made winning its first-ever Hickory Tournament title even more sweet.
Leading a District 9 1-2-3 finish at the top of the team standings, the Bulldogs won three titles and placed six in the top seven in taking the 22-team event with 179 points with Kane (171.5) and Port Allegany (168.5) right behind them.
“It was a fantastic weekend,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick said. “They really teamed up and did a great job. We feel great about winning it, but it’s one small step. … It was one of the most exciting weekends I’ve had. They’re young, never been around that and that’s what made it exciting.”
The title was on the line in the 220-pound final featuring Aidan Gardner against Kane’s Ty Stahli. The winner would win his team the points title.
Gardner took Stahli down with 15 seconds left and the score tied at 1-1 and pinned him with one second left.
“You’re talking pressure, a lot on a sophomore and he stepped up and wrestled a fantastic match,” Kundick said. “You couldn’t have asked for a better scenario.”
Two other Bulldogs won titles with freshman Ridge Cook at 106 pounds and senior Mason Songer at 120.
Songer and Gardner each went 4-0, with Gardner winning all four of his bouts by fall.
Prior to his big pin of Stahli, Gardner pinned Latrobe’s Hayden Piper, Coudersport’s Cale Ayers and Grand Valley’s Mason Shreve.
Songer, a returning state qualifier, was tabbed as the No. 12 wrestler in the state at 126 pounds according to the opening www.papowerwrestling.com rankings, but he was at 120 at Hickory and decisioned Port Allegany’s Reese Vollmer 9-2 in the final. Vollmer was ranked No. 20 at 120.
Songer reached the final with wins over North East’s Collin Muscarella (pin), Mars’ Eli Wright (8-2 decision) and Latrobe’s Enzo Angelicchio (pin) before beating Vollmer.
“Mason dominated his match against Vollmer and he looked great,” Kundick said. “Vollmer’s been to states, he’s a quality kid and that was a big win for Mason.”
Cook went 3-0 to win a title in his varsity debut. He topped Hickory’s Cody Miller, 6-2, in the 106 finals. In his opener, Cook slapped a 16-1 technical fall on top-seeded Alex Bechakas of Kane.
“Ridge had a great tournament,” Kundick said. “There weren’t a lot of kids (at 106), but he won three solid matches and he dominated (Bechakas).
“This gave him lots of confidence. He’s been progressing all summer and that just proved it. He wrestled against some freshmen he’s never seen and wrestled great.”
At 126, senior Brayden Altobelli finished 2-1. He fell to Port Allegany’s Braedon Johnson, 5-2, in the finals. He majored Ridgway’s Gary Emerick 11-2 and pinned Girard’s Ethan Herman in the semifinals.
“He couldn’t get a shot in against Johnson in the finals,” Kundick said. “Brayden wrestled a great all weekend and the match means nothing in the grand scheme of the season.”
Junior Ethan Wiant earned his third-place finish in the 19-man 132-pound bracket the hard way, going 6-1 and capping off the busy weekend with a 4-2 decision over Mars’ Christian Scheller in the consolation finals. He won his first two bouts with a pin and technical fall before losing a 6-0 decision to eventual runner-up Carter Gill of Hickory in the quarterfinals.
From there, he won four straight in the consolation bracket to claim third — a pin, and 6-4 and 6-2 decisions, the latter coming against Port Allegany’s Eli Petruzzi to set up his consolation final bout.
“(Ethan) had a great tourney, one bad match, and he does what he does,” Kundick said. “He loves wrestling and went through it. He’s a veteran and hungry because he sat out most of last season.”
Travis Crawford finished 3-2 after finishing fourth at 160, losing in the consolation final.
Trenten Rupp (113, 2-3) added a sixth-place finish. Kris Shaffer (145, 4-2) and Hudson Martz (182, 3-2) each added seventh places.
Twelve of the 14 Bulldogs who competed on the weekend won at least one bout. Also wrestling were Hunter Martz (1-2) at 138, Caleb Snyder (1-2) at 152, Coltin Bartley (0-2) at 170, Ray Shreckengost (1-2) at 195 and Kolby Barrett (0-2) at heavyweight.
Other titles from D9 teams came from Port Allegany’s Isaac Smoker at 145, Kane’s Alec English at 160 and Port Allegany’s Justin Young at 195. Kane’s Aiden Hulings (152), Coudersport’s Eli Ayers (182) and Sheffield’s Nick Knowles (HWT) were finalists finishing runner-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.