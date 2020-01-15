OIL CITY — Putting together a two-game winning streak for the first time all season, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team took care of Venango Catholic in a 56-32 win Monday night.
That improved the Bulldogs to 4-8 going into Wednesday’s home game with Clarion-Limestone. Friday, the Bulldogs head to Union for the second game of a varsity doubleheader with the girls starting at around 7:30 p.m.
Next week, the Bulldogs host North Clarion on Wednesday and visit Karns City next Friday.
Against the Vikings, the Bulldogs put three players in double figures led by Bryson Bain’s 20 points. Chris Marshall scored 17 points and Declan Fricko finished with 10 points.
The Bulldogs led 26-14 at halftime and their 21-10 advantage in the third quarter broke the game open.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Jan. 10
Redbank Valley 72,
Forest Area 69
At Tionesta, the Bulldogs outgunned a stubborn Fires squad that outscored them 19-9 in the fourth quarter to make things interesting.
Bryson Bain and Owen Magagnotti each scored 19 points for the Bulldogs while Landon Pence and Declan Fricko each scored 13 points. Chris Marshall finished with eight points.
The Bulldogs led 44-34 at halftime and 63-50 going into the fourth quarter.
Franklin Meals led Forest with 18 points.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 8
A-C Valley 69,
Redbank Valley 52
At Foxburg, the Falcons’ Levi Orton controlled the game as he finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds in a win over the visiting Bulldogs.
Eli Penny also reached double figures with 18 points ad Eddie Stevanus had 10 points for the Falcons, who led by as many as 33 points in the fourth quarter.
Chris Marshall led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Bryson Bain finished with 16 points.