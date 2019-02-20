NEW BETHLEHEM — Winning six of eight contested bouts and grabbing six easy points with forfeits in six other matchups, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team wrapped up its dual meet schedule with a 67-9 rout of Clarion last Thursday night.
The Bulldogs finished up at 17-3 heading into the individual postseason starting Friday at the District 9 Class 2A Tournament in Clearfield.
Prior to the match, the team honored its five seniors — Brayden Altobelli, Mason Songer, Caleb Snyder, Travis Crawford and Hunter Martz.
That group combined to go 3-2 as Martz pinned Colton Zacherl in the third period at 138 pounds. Altobelli majored Login Dehner 15-7 at 120 and Songer received a forfeit win at 126.
Crawford was pinned by Donavan Edmonds at 160 while Snyder dropped a 7-5 decision to Cutter Boggess at 152 to start the match.
Also winning on the mat for the Bulldogs were Noah Anderson, Hudson Martz, Aiden Gardner and Kobe Bonanno.
Anderson pinned Peyton Means in the second period at 170, Martz decked Camden Boggess in the third period at 182, Gardner downed Tyler Van Tassel 12-8 at 195 and Bonanno pinned Zack Kellerman in the second period at heavyweight.
Also picking up forfeit wins for the Bulldogs were Ray Shreckengost at 220, Ridge Cook at 106, Trenten Rupp at 113, Ethan Wiant at 132 and Dalton Bish at 145.
