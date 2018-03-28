Two different locations, three medals won last weekend by Redbank Valley wrestlers.
At the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Championships held at Mohegan Sun Area in Wilkes-Barre last weekend, Jacob Shilling and Zeldon Fisher earned top-eight medal finishes, each placing seventh.
And at Virginia Beach, Va., freshman Aiden Gardner led a 12-man varsity contingent with a sixth-place finish at the 29th Annual NHSCA High School Nationals.
At Wilkes-Barre, Fisher finished seventh in the 11-and-12-year-old 160-pound division. He went 4-2 overall in a busy weekend, including a 4-0 win over Easton’s Mason Ludlow in the seventh-place bout.
In the 9-and-10-year-old 120-pound division, Shilling went 3-2, beating Downingtown West’s Cael Mielnik 8-2 to claim his seventh-place medal.
Overall, 19 wrestlers from Area 5, a region consisting of PIAA’s District 9 along with D6 schools Marion Center and West Branch, combined to win 19 medals, including three in the first-ever girls’ tournament. Clearfield’s Brady Collins (9-and-10, 85 pounds) and DuBois’ Seth Wilmost (8-and-under, 65 pounds) won state titles.
At Virginia Beach, Gardner wrestled at 195 pounds in the freshman division and won his first two bouts to reach the semifinals of his 20-man bracket. He pinned Missouri’s Kael Ruble and New Jersey’s Jackson Crawn to reach the semis where was pinned by eventual runner-up Brandon Hoselton of New Jersey.
Gardner wound up going 2-3, losing his next two bouts, including the fifth-place bout to New York’s Todd Degroat who pinned him in the second period.
Also wrestling for the Bulldogs in Virginia in the freshman division was Trenten Rupp (0-2) at 113, Dalton Bish (0-2) at 120, Coltin Bartley (0-2) at 145, Noah Anderson (1-2) at 160, Hudson Martz (0-2) at 170 and Kobe Bonanno (1-2) at 182.
In the sophomore division, Ethan Wiant was 3-2 at 120, winning his first three bouts but losing the next two to come up short of a medal finish.
Four juniors wrestled — Mason Songer (0-2) at 120, Brayden Altobelli (2-2) at 120, Hunter Martz (1-2) at 126 and Travis Crawford (1-2) at 160.
