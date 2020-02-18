Year;Coach;W-L-T;D9 Finish/Duals

1950-51;Jesse Caldwell;0-4

1951-52;Jesse Caldwell;2-8

1952-53;Jesse Caldwell;10-4

1953-54;Jesse Caldwell;4-8-2

1954-55;Jesse Caldwell;4-8;2nd

1955-56;Jesse Caldwell;3-7-2;3rd

1956-57;Jesse Caldwell;5-8;4th

1957-58;Jesse Caldwell;3-10-1;T-3rd

1958-59;Jesse Caldwell;4-8;3rd

1959-60;Jesse Caldwell;2-9;5th

1960-61;Jesse Caldwell;5-8;4th

1961-62;Jesse Caldwell;9-4-1;4th

1962-63;Jesse Caldwell;6-5;3rd

1963-64;Jesse Caldwell;6-4;4th

1964-65;Jesse Caldwell;8-5;4th

1965-66;Jesse Caldwell;12-1;4th

1966-67;Jesse Caldwell;10-2-1;4th

1967-68;Jesse Caldwell;6-6-1;5th

1968-69;Jesse Caldwell;10-4;5th

1969-70;Ben Kundick;9-5;6th

1970-71;Ben Kundick;10-4;6th

1971-72;Ben Kundick;10-3-1;5th

1972-73;Ben Kundick;10-4;3rd

1973-74;Les Bressler;11-3;2nd

1974-75;Les Bressler;11-3;2nd

1975-76;Ben Kundick;11-1;1st

1976-77;Ben Kundick;7-3;1st

1977-78;Ben Kundick;7-3;3rd

1978-79;Ben Kundick;2-9

1979-80;Ben Kundick;8-7;2nd

1980-81;Ben Kundick;10-1;1st

1981-82;Ben Kundick;11-1;3rd

1982-83;Ben Kundick;8-5;10th

1983-84;Ben Kundick;11-2;2nd

1984-85;Ben Kundick;11-2;2nd

1985-86;Ben Kundick;10-3;6th

1986-87;Ben Kundick;12-3

1987-88;Ben Kundick;8-6

1988-89;Ben Kundick;15-1;2nd

1989-90;Ben Kundick;8-4;2nd

1990-91;Ben Kundick;10-1;2nd

1991-92;Ben Kundick;8-4;2nd

1992-93;Ben Kundick;11-1;2nd

1993-94;Dan Carey;10-2;2nd

1994-95;Dan Carey;10-1;3rd

1995-96;Dan Carey;7-4;3rd

1996-97;Dan Carey;7-5;6th

1997-98;Dan Carey;7-5;4th

1998-99;Dan Carey;7-5;7th

1999-00;Dan Carey;7-5;3rd

2000-01;Mike Kundick;4-9;7th

2001-02;Mike Kundick;9-4;2nd

2002-03;Mike Kundick;8-5;6th

2003-04;Mike Kundick;4-8;10th

2004-05;Mike Kundick;4-8;11th

2005-06;Mike Kundick;13-8;5th

2006-07;Mike Kundick;15-3;2nd

2007-08Mike Kundick;13-4;1st

2008-09;Mike Kundick 3-7;2nd

2009-10;Mike Kundick;8-2;3rd

2010-11;Mike Kundick;7-4;4th

2011-12;Mike Kundick;8-2;3rd

2012-13;Mike Kundick 12-2;1st/1st

2013-14;Mike Kundick;9-4;2nd/2nd

2014-15;Mike Kundick;12-4;2nd/2nd

2015-16;Mike Kundick;12-5;8th/2nd

2016-17;Mike Kundick;11-7;8th/NA

2017-18;Mike Kundick;8-7;7th/NA

2018-19;Mike Kundick;17-3;5th/NA

2019-20;Mike Kundick;18-3

TOTALS;588-315-9

COACHING RECORDS

;Years;W-L-T

Ben Kundick;22;207-73-1

Mike Kundick;14;195-99

Jesse Caldwell;19;109-110-8

Dan Carey;7;55-27

Les Bressler;2;22-6

