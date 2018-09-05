NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley youth football program heads into its bye week this weekend with the junior division at 3-0 and the seniors at 1-2 after sweeping visiting Slippery Rock last Saturday.
The juniors won, 20-0, as Braylon Wagner ran for three touchdowns, going for 157 yards on 12 carries. Brock George ran for 24 yards on six carries.
Defensively, Tristan Johnston and J.T. Morris led the way with nine tackles apiece. Case Powell and Wagner each had seven stops while Canyon Marton had five.
The seniors were led by Ashton Kahle, who ran for over 200 yards and three touchdowns. Brandon Ross scored on a 5-yard run while Coda Kirkpatrick and Broc Monrean both had two-point conversion runs.
Both teams are back in action Sept. 15 at home against Karns City.
