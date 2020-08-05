ALCOLA — Two days of demolition derby action at Redbank Valley Municipal Park last week drew 160 cars in five different classes.
Saturday, feature wins went to Craig Bedell of Little Valley, N.Y., Ken Kiskadden of Knox, John Nickerson of Brocton, N.Y., and Pittsburgh’s Steve Cioppa.
Thursday, the compact division ran for $2,000 to win, paying the top four spots. Nearly 70 cars were on hand for four heats and a consolation with 24 cars making up the feature race. Conneaut, Ohio’s Collin Stewart won the feature with New Bethlehem’s Ken Marsh finishing fourth.
Results are listed below:
SATURDAY, Aug. 1
Stock Mini-Van/Truck/SUV (29 vehicles)
1. Craig Bedell, Little Valley, N.Y.
2. Joshua Anthony, Summerville
3. Dan Button, Rushford, N.Y.
4. Jon Dambaugh, Beaver Falls
5. Brayden Cyphert, Eldridge, Md.
Hobby Stock Trucks (11 vehicles)
1. Ken Kiskadden, Knox
2. Rodney Matthews, Knox
3. Travis Myers, Sligo
4. Kevin Deeter, Rimersburg
5. David Boyle, Cochranton
Windshield Class (27 vehicles)
1. John Nickerson, Brocton, N.Y.
2. Craig Bedell, Little Valley, N.Y.
3. Rachel Colwell, Emlenton
4. Carl Jr., Keeper
5. Doug Pierce, Hamburg, N.Y.
Pro Stock Full-Size (25 vehicles)
1. Steve Cioppa, Pittsburgh
2. Ryan Shuffstall, Conneaut Lake
3. Tyler Laurie, N.Y.
T4. Mel White, Indiana
T4. Ken Kiskadden, Knox
THURSDAY, July 31
COMPACTS
Heat 1 (15 cars, 5 qualifiers)
Carl H. Jr., Leeper
Chase Cobbett, Sligo
Ted Cobbett, Sligo
Ken Marsh, New Bethlehem
Collin Stewart, Conneaut, Ohio
Heat 2 (15 cars, 5 qualifiers)
Brandon Taylor, Polk
Aaron Wilson, New Bethlehem
Patrick Crawford, New Bethlehem
Thomas Dorsey III, Cortland, Ohio
Bob Lewis, Dorset, Ohio
Heat 3 (15 cars, 5 qualifiers)
Matt Biscardi, Liberty
Rich Ridinger, Karns City
Justin Murray, Strattanville
Dustin Lewis, Dorset, Ohio
Dylan Say, Emlenton
Heat 4 (17 cars, 5 qualifiers)
Stanley Davis, Jamestown, N.Y.
Tom Cyphert, Tionesta
Braxton Cyphert, Tionesta
Kris Fleming, Dayton
Steven Bogardus, Guys Mills
Consolation Advancers
Collin Stewart
Dustin Lewis
Matt Biscardi
Kenny Marsh
Rich Ridinger
Feature
1. Collin Stewart, Conneaut, Ohio
2. Dustin Lewis, Dorset, Ohio
3. Matt Biscardi, Liberty
4. Kenny Marsh, New Bethlehem
5. Rich Ridinger, Karns City