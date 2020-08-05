ALCOLA — Two days of demolition derby action at Redbank Valley Municipal Park last week drew 160 cars in five different classes.

Saturday, feature wins went to Craig Bedell of Little Valley, N.Y., Ken Kiskadden of Knox, John Nickerson of Brocton, N.Y., and Pittsburgh’s Steve Cioppa.

Thursday, the compact division ran for $2,000 to win, paying the top four spots. Nearly 70 cars were on hand for four heats and a consolation with 24 cars making up the feature race. Conneaut, Ohio’s Collin Stewart won the feature with New Bethlehem’s Ken Marsh finishing fourth.

Results are listed below:

SATURDAY, Aug. 1

Stock Mini-Van/Truck/SUV (29 vehicles)

1. Craig Bedell, Little Valley, N.Y.

2. Joshua Anthony, Summerville

3. Dan Button, Rushford, N.Y.

4. Jon Dambaugh, Beaver Falls

5. Brayden Cyphert, Eldridge, Md.

Hobby Stock Trucks (11 vehicles)

1. Ken Kiskadden, Knox

2. Rodney Matthews, Knox

3. Travis Myers, Sligo

4. Kevin Deeter, Rimersburg

5. David Boyle, Cochranton

Windshield Class (27 vehicles)

1. John Nickerson, Brocton, N.Y.

2. Craig Bedell, Little Valley, N.Y.

3. Rachel Colwell, Emlenton

4. Carl Jr., Keeper

5. Doug Pierce, Hamburg, N.Y.

Pro Stock Full-Size (25 vehicles)

1. Steve Cioppa, Pittsburgh

2. Ryan Shuffstall, Conneaut Lake

3. Tyler Laurie, N.Y.

T4. Mel White, Indiana

T4. Ken Kiskadden, Knox

THURSDAY, July 31

COMPACTS

Heat 1 (15 cars, 5 qualifiers)

Carl H. Jr., Leeper

Chase Cobbett, Sligo

Ted Cobbett, Sligo

Ken Marsh, New Bethlehem

Collin Stewart, Conneaut, Ohio

Heat 2 (15 cars, 5 qualifiers)

Brandon Taylor, Polk

Aaron Wilson, New Bethlehem

Patrick Crawford, New Bethlehem

Thomas Dorsey III, Cortland, Ohio

Bob Lewis, Dorset, Ohio

Heat 3 (15 cars, 5 qualifiers)

Matt Biscardi, Liberty

Rich Ridinger, Karns City

Justin Murray, Strattanville

Dustin Lewis, Dorset, Ohio

Dylan Say, Emlenton

Heat 4 (17 cars, 5 qualifiers)

Stanley Davis, Jamestown, N.Y.

Tom Cyphert, Tionesta

Braxton Cyphert, Tionesta

Kris Fleming, Dayton

Steven Bogardus, Guys Mills

Consolation Advancers

Collin Stewart

Dustin Lewis

Matt Biscardi

Kenny Marsh

Rich Ridinger

Feature

1. Collin Stewart, Conneaut, Ohio

2. Dustin Lewis, Dorset, Ohio

3. Matt Biscardi, Liberty

4. Kenny Marsh, New Bethlehem

5. Rich Ridinger, Karns City

