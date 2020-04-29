Carley Shick

Parents: Steve and Shannon Shick
Sports you have participated in: Soccer (5 years, 2015- 2020. UAVSL All-Star in 2019), Track (3 years, 2017-2019, 5th place at Districts for my 400-meter dash my sophomore and junior year, 4x800 relay was runner-up at Districts and we went to states as a junior. 1st Team-4x800 Relay-Track & Field KSAC Outstanding Achievement Award my Junior year. 2nd Team-4x800 Relay-Track & Field KSAC.
Activities: Youth at First Church of God in New Bethlehem, Outdoors Club in 2019-2020.
Future Plans: I am going to be going to Edinboro University for the Major Art Education and I will be running Track and Field while attending Edinboro.
Most influential person: My mother because she is hardworking and she has been there for me through all of my stressful school years, from crying over hard homework to cheering for me on at every one of my track and soccer games and meets. She works night shifts and has to come home and sleep to get rested so then she can get back up to clean the house or go back to work. She has really shown me what hard work is and how you just have to keep going no matter how much things drain you in life, from work to school, or even stress with family or friends.