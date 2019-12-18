NEW BETHLEHEM — A team champion will be crowned this year at the Redbank Valley Christmas Duals set for Saturday.
It’s an eight-team event with places determined after round-robin action throughout the day, which begins at 9 a.m.
While there aren’t any times set for the finals, consolation finals and place matches for fifth through eighth place, it’s like that an late-afternoon start to the medal rounds would be the likely finish time.
Each team is guaranteed five matches, four round-robin and one place match at the end of the day.
The host Bulldogs are joined by Slippery Rock, Kane, Marion Center, Punxsutawney, Oswayo Valley, Curwensville and Jamestown.
The schedule is listed below with a two-mat setup in the main gymnasium. Each round begins after the conclusion of the previous round.
Round 1A: Redbank Valley vs. Slippery Rock; Kane vs. Marion Center.
Round 1B: Punxsutawney vs. Oswayo Valley; Curwensville vs. Jamestown.
Round 2A: Redbank Valley vs. Marion Center; Kane vs. Oswayo Valley.
Round 2B: Punxsutawney vs. Jamestown; Curwensville vs. Slippery Rock.
Round 3A: Redbank Valley vs. Oswayo Valley; Kane vs. Jamestown.
Round 3B: Punxsutawney vs. Slippery Rock; Curwensville vs. Marion Center.
Round 4A: Redbank Valley vs. Jamestown; Kane vs. Slippery Rock.
Round 4B: Punxsutawney vs. Marion Center; Curwensville vs. Oswayo Valley.
Round 5: Fifth-Place Match; Seventh-place Match.
Round 6: Third-Place Match; Championship Match.