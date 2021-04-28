RIMERSBURG — The Union Damsels softball team dropped an 18-3 decision to visiting Clarion in a five-inning game stopped by the 10-Run Rule Tuesday afternoon.
Wednesday, the 0-8 Damsels visit Forest Area before being off until next Wednesday’s home game with Clarion-Limestone. Next Thursday, they visit Clarion.
Kiera Zitzman blasted a solo home run for the Damsels in the second inning and adding a single. Rebecca Solida doubled while Rylie Colligan Carissa Rodgers and Magen Walzak singled.
In other games:
SATURDAY, April 24
Damsels swept by
Karns City
At Karns City in a doubleheader, the Damsels lost both games, 10-2 in the first game and 16-0 in the second game.
In the opener, Karns City led 10-1 after four innings. Mackenna Davis and Kiera Zitzman each had two hits with Davis driving in two runs with a double. Zitzman and Georgia Palm each doubled.
Magen Walzak gave up 15 hits and three walks with four of Karns City’s 10 runs going unearned.
The second game went three innings via the 15-Run Rule as Karns City put up 14 runs in the top of the second inning. Lady Gremlins pitcher Allison Walker tossed a perfect game, retiring all nine batters she faced with six strikeouts.
Kira Marsh and Morgan Cumberland pitched for the Damsels.
FRIDAY, April 23
C-L 17, Union 2
At Rimersburg, visiting Clarion-Limestone scored 14 runs in its last two at-bats to break open a 3-1 game in a six-inning game stopped by the 10-Run Rule.
The Damsels managed four hits, one a two-run homer by Mackenna Davis in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game at that point at 2-2.
Carissa Rodgers, Morgan Cumberland and Rylie Colligan also hit singles.
Frances Milliron went 5-for-5 with three runs batted in to lead the Lady Lions.
Magen Walzak and Cumberland each pitched for the Damsels, Walzak going the first four innings, striking out one and walking two while giving up 12 hits. Cumberland allowed six walks and six runs in the fifth inning.