RIMERSBURG — Visiting Clarion jumped out to an 11-point lead by halftime and cruised to a 48-22 win over the Union Damsels basketball team Monday night.
The loss dropped the Damsels to 8-9 going into Wednesday’s game at Redbank Valley. Friday, the Damsels host Karns City. Next week, the Damsels host A-C Valley Wednesday and travel to Keystone Friday to close out their regular-season schedule.
Dominika Logue and Bryn Davis scored seven and five points respectively to lead the Damsels.
Kait Constantino led Clarion with 15 points.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Jan. 25
Union 56, Moniteau 54
At home against Moniteau, Dominika Logue scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Damsels.
Union built a 35-26 lead by halftime, then held off the Warriors who outscored the Damsels 28-21 in the second half. Logue scored 10 of her points in the fourth quarter, hitting 5 of 6 free throws.
Maggie Minick and Marli Hawk scored eight and six points respectively for the Damsels.
Aslyn Pry finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds while Kristin Auvil scored 15 points for Moniteau, which beat Union 39-20 at home back on Dec. 12.
THURSDAY, Jan. 24
Cranberry 31,
Union 25
At Seneca, the visiting Damsels fell short against the Berries after getting outscored by the hosts 16-4 in the fourth quarter.
Union led 16-11 at halftime and 21-17 going into the fourth quarter. Bryn Davis scored eight points to lead the Damsels. Dominika Logue, Marli Hawk and Hailey Kriebel each scored five points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.