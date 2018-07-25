BERWICK — If the weather permits, the Clarion 11-and-12-year-old All-Star baseball team will make a run at a state title.
Monday’s winners’ bracket semifinal game with Canonsburg was stopped by rain in the third inning with Clarion leading 7-1. The game was scheduled to be resumed Tuesday at 1 p.m. but moved again to Tuesday night. A win over Canonsburg would land them in the winners’ bracket final against either Kennett Square (KAU) or Keystone (Lock Haven).
The rainy weather on the eastern side of the state was playing havoc with the tournament schedule, so how Tuesday and Wednesday’s games got in would factor into how things play out.
You can track the all-star tournaments by going to www.pastatell.org and clicking the “tournament info” button at the top of the page.
Sunday, Clarion opened the eight-team double-elimination tournament with an 11-9 come-from-behind win over Ridley.
In other all-star tournament news:
BASEBALL
Senior Little League (15-16)
At the Eastern Regional tournament, Pennsylvania champion Montoursville was in Tuesday’s losers’ bracket final against tournament host West Deptford, N.J. The winner advanced to Wednesday’s final against unbeaten Delaware needing two wins to claim the title. Earlier, Montoursville beat Maryland (8-2) and New Jersey (6-3) before losing in the winners’ bracket final on Monday to Delaware (4-2).
Junior Little League (13-14)
Finishing off a 3-0 run at the Section 1 Tournament in Guys Mills, Elk-McKean (Johnsonburg and Kane) capped off the title and earned a state tournament berth with a 6-1 win over Titusville last Saturday.
Elk-McKean opens the state tournament in Stoneboro on Thursday against the Section 8 champion at 10 a.m. The eight-team double-elimination tournament runs through Monday with the “if necessary” game.
Little League (11-year-old)
At Bradford, East Pennsboro and Stroudsburg were the lone unbeatens in the eight-team double-elimination tournament going into Tuesday night’s winners’ bracket final.
Section 1 champion Harborcreek finished 0-2.
Minor League (9-10-year-old)
After dropping a 6-3 decision to Clarion in the opening round of the Section 1 Tournament in Meadville last week, DuBois rallied back through the losers’ bracket and wound up beating Clarion twice in the finals to earn a trip to the state tournament. Last Thursday, DuBois dropped Clarion 5-1 then beat it again 9-6 on Friday to punch a ticket to states which began Tuesday in Indiana.
DuBois was set to face Section 8 champion Upper Perkiomen Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the first round of the eight-team double-elimination tournament that runs at least through Sunday, with the “if necessary” game scheduled for Monday.
SOFTBALL
Junior Little League (13-14)
Pennsylvania champion St. Marys was in the knockout round portion of the Eastern Regional Tournament and advanced to Tuesday’s quarterfinals in Orange, Conn., with a 2-2 pool play record. St. Marys was scheduled to play Massachussetts Tuesday and with a win would have advanced to the semifinals on Wednesday. A best-of-three final started Wednesday night with two more games, if necessary, set for Thursday.
Little League (11-12)
Pennsylvania champion Tunkhannock advanced to the winners’ bracket final of the 10-team Eastern Regional Tournament in Bristol, Conn., with a 3-2 win over Connecticut on Tuesday. Wednesday, Tunkhannock faced either Delaware or Rhode Island. The tournament continues through Thursday.
Minor League (9-10)
In Fleetwood, District 10 champion St. Marys reached the losers’ bracket final in the eight-team double-elimination tournament before falling 7-5 to Back Mountain on Saturday. Back Mountain forced the “if necessary” final against South Williamsport with a 1-0 win, but South Williamsport returned the favor with a 1-0 win to claim the state title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.