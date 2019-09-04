NEW BETHLEHEM — Starting strong is good, but one must finish things off when it comes to beating a perennial volleyball power.
That was clearly the case Tuesday night in the season-opener on the match schedule for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs.
After jumping out to a big lead in the first set at 14-4, the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t hold on as Clarion rolled from behind for a 25-19 win.
The momentum continued from there as the Lady Cats finished off the three-set sweep with 25-22 and 25-14 wins in the second and third sets.
It’s a start and certainly not a finish to a very young season for head coach Matt Darr.
“The girls showed they can play with anyone, but we have to finish,” he said. “Until then, we will be looking at the wrong end against any quality team like Clarion. We couldn’t win districts tonight, but we could have lost it and that definitely didn’t happen.
“We will work even harder tomorrow and be ready for A-C Valley on Thursday.”
Montana Hetrick led the Lady Bulldogs at the net with six kills to go along with a service ace. Lauren Smith finished with two kills and three aces. Taylor King had four kills while Kianna Shreckengost and Becca Kunselman each had two kills.
“We came out and matched Clarion’s intensity in the first two sets, but the key is how we do that the rest of the year,” Darr said.
Clarion won the JV match in straight sets, 25-19, 26-24.
In last Saturday’s season-opening A-C Valley Tournament, the Lady Bulldogs reached the knockout round and lost their first set, 25-17, to Elk County Catholic.
Prior to that, the Lady Bulldogs swept Brockway (25-19, 25-11) and Kane (25-20, 25-19), and split with Titusville (25-15, 15-25).
The Lady Bulldogs host A-C Valley Thursday and head to the Kane JV Tournament Saturday before traveling to Keystone Monday, Forest Area Tuesday and Brookville next Thursday.
In Tuesday’s other match:
Union falls to
Cranberry
At Rimersburg, the host Damsels dropped a four-setter as the visiting Berries won, 25-7, 19-25, 25-16, 25-8.
For the Damsels, Dominika Logue had five kills and two blocks. Drew Yoder had 26 passes/digs and Morgan Cumberland finished with 27 assists.
The Damsels are back in action Thursday at home against Moniteau before hosting DuBois Central Catholic next Monday. Tuesday, they visit Venango Catholic for a back-to-back schedule.