ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Clarion University men’s basketball team faced its toughest test of the young season on Sunday, falling by a score of 86-66 to Roberts Wesleyan College at the Voller Athletic Center. The Golden Eagles (1-2, 0-0 PSAC) will try to rebound on Saturday when they return home to take on Salem at 5 pm.
Both teams suffered from insurmountable amounts of turnovers, Clarion committing 17 giveaways,while the Redhawks had 15 turnovers. Roberts Wesleyan was able to convert those Golden Eagle mistakes though, outscoring Clarion 21-12 in points off turnovers. Continuing their hot shooting from the last meeting, teh Redhawks shot 51 percent from the field for the game and 47 percent from long range.
Gerald Jarmon had a team-high 18 points in 32 minutes played, followed by Godspower Ogide, who had 11 points and three rebounds. Sophomore Jordan Agyemang proved to be a force inside the paint once again, bringing down a game high 13 rebounds, while adding eight points in 22 minutes of work.
Freshman Mekhi Reynolds made his blue and gold debut, scoring 6 points in 20 minutes of action for head coach Damian Pitts, while dishing out two assists and grabbing two rebounds.
Roberts Wesleyan opened the game on a 22-3 run but Clarion found their bearings and began to claw their way back into the game. Agyemang cut the Redhawk lead to 15 after knocking down a layup on an assist from Steve Kelly. Reynolds found Aaron Hilzendeger beyond the arc for three as time expired in the first half to make the score 40-22 heading into the break.
The Golden Eagles began the second half on a 4-0 run, cutting the lead to 42-27 thanks to a three pointer from Mason Mraz and a layup from Kelly, as the offense started to find it’s rhythm. After a cold shooting streak from Roberts Wesleyan, the Golden Eagle offense went on the attack pulling the game within single digits courtesy of scoring efforts from Lawrence Lemon and Jarmon inside and out.
The Redhawks put the game away for good midway through the second half building a lead as big as 25 points, cutting the Golden Eagles comeback efforts short.
For the game Clarion shot 35 percent from the field, just 30 percent from three point land and 59 percent from the charity stripe. Utilizing their bench to the fullest, the Golden Eagles were able to score 38 bench points in the losing effort.
WOMEN LOSE — The Clarion women opened their season, falling to Roberts Wesleyan 70-52 at the Voller Athletic Center. Clarion has a weekend home set against D’Youville next Saturday and Sunday, with both games set to tip off at 1 p.m. in Tippin Gym.
Every single player on the Golden Eagles’ roster saw nine or more minutes of action as head coach Jana Ashley distributed minutes fairly evenly over the course of four quarters. Three Clarion players reached double figures in scoring, led by newcomer Devon Adams’ 13 points and nine rebounds. Ke’Airah Massiah and freshman and North Clarion graduate Abby Gatesman each contributed 10 points and seven rebounds of their own, while freshman Allyson Kirby chipped in eight points off the bench.
Clarion led 18-11 at the end of the first quarter but was unable to maintain their hot shooting start, going 7-of-16 (.438) in the opening 10 minutes but well below that the rest of the way. Conversely, the Redhawks shot just 31.3 percent from the floor in the first period before a 10-of-16 outpouring in the second, giving them a 35-28 lead at the halftime break.
The Golden Eagles opened up on a 7-2 run, with Olivia Boocks rilling a three-pointer just seconds after coming in off the bench to put Roberts Wesleyan on their heels. The Redhawks scored nine of the next 11 points to briefly take the lead, but Kirby countered with a trey to make it 12-11 at the 2:13 mark. Massiah took a feed from Neely Whitehead and converted it into a three-pointer to make it 15-11, and Gatesman closed the opening period with a triple off a pass from Emily Brown to make it 18-11.
Roberts Wesleyan would not erase the lead until three minutes passed in the second quarter, eventually taking a 21-18 lead on a three-pointer by Madison McCormick. Boocks gave Clarion their final lead of the half on a transition three-pointer that made it 24-21, but the Redhawks followed with a 14-4 run to make it 35-28 at the halftime break. The lead increased to double-digits before briefly dropping to nine points on a tough make by Gatesman at the end of the third quarter. Roberts Wesleyan controlled action the rest of the way.