CLARION — The Clarion University wrestling team opens its season Saturday at home against Navy.
The Golden Eagles, coached by Brookville’s Keith Ferraro, announced a 12-date regular season schedule last week and it begins the Midshipmen Saturday at 3 p.m.
It’s not known whether fans can attend the events or not. Check on-line at www.clariongoldeneagles.com for more information on those plans.
On Jan. 16, the Golden Eagles host Rider and Ohio University at 2 and 4 p.m. respectively and then Jan. 23, it’s three more home matchups against Southern-Illinois (11 a.m.), Central Michigan (1 p.m.) and Kent State (3 p.m.
The Golden Eagles travel to Southern Illinois on Jan. 30 to face Northern Illinois (noon), the hosts (2 p.m.) and Buffalo (4 p.m.).
On Feb. 3, the Golden Eagles host Edinboro at 6 p.m. before traveling to Cleveland State on Feb. 5 for a 5 p.m. start.
The Clarion Round Robin is scheduled for Feb. 12 before the Mid-American Conference Championships are Feb. 27-28 at Rider in Lawrenceville, N.J.
The NCAA Championships are March 18-20 in St. Louis.