CLEVELAND, Ohio — In a major shakeup that will affect the landscape of Division I college wrestling, the Mid-American Conference announced a historic membership expansion on Tuesday, with Clarion University as one of the new affiliate members entering the league next season.
Basically, the MAC and Eastern Wrestling League are merging, increasing the MAC’s membership from eight to 15 teams.
The MAC will welcome the seven EWL programs into the conference for next season as Bloomsburg, Clarion, Edinboro, Lock Haven, Rider, Cleveland State and George Mason. That makes the MAC the second-largest NCAA Division I wrestling conference in the country. Current MAC wrestling membership includes Buffalo, Central Michigan, Kent State, Northern Illinois and Ohio, along with affiliate members Missouri, Old Dominion and SIU-Edwardsville.
“Joining the Mid-American Conference is a great opportunity for our wrestling program. We have valued our time in the Eastern Wrestling League and we are proud of the tradition that we leave behind,” said Clarion head coach Keith Ferraro. “We look forward to the competitive rigor of the MAC. This change brings about great opportunities for our program to establish new traditions and to build new rivalries. We look forward to these changes and feel honored to have the responsibility of helping to enrich the MAC for the years to come.”
This addition to wrestling membership enhances the MAC’s stature as one of the leading Division I Wrestling Conferences in the nation with legendary collegiate wrestling programs and solidifies membership and future growth in the sport of wrestling. This addition will also provide the MAC footprint across the Midwest towards the East Coast.
“I am pleased to welcome our new additions to the Mid-American Conference that have strong traditions in the sport of wrestling. Our membership spent significant time discussing and studying the possible inclusion of these new members and we believe this will strengthen what has already grown into an elite wrestling league,” said Dr. Jon A. Steinbrecher, Commissioner of the Mid-American Conference. “This addition of affiliate members is good for the Mid-American Conference, and good for collegiate wrestling. It broadens our footprint across a part of the country where youth, high school, and collegiate wrestling is very strong. I look forward to the 2019-20 season when our new and enhanced membership begins competition.”
With the announcement to join the MAC, Clarion and other EWL partners that are also Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference members have informed the PSAC that they will no longer participate in the conference’s annual championship.
“This new affiliation requires that we concentrate fully on our Division I membership and other scheduling opportunities,” Snodgrass said. “We thank the PSAC for helping us make a move for the betterment of our wrestling program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.