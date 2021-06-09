NEW BETHEHEM — The Redbank Valley Sports Hall of Fame elected its third class that will be inducted this fall, according to chairman Matt Darr.
Michelle Aikins and Becky Edmonds are the two female inductees, Jason Huffman and Darren Burford the two male inductees, Mike Brown and the late Larry Shoemaker as two Coach/Contributor honorees and the 2010 Bulldogs baseball team.
The induction weekend is Sept. 10-11. On Friday night, Sept. 10, the 2021 Class will be honored during halftime of the football game against Elk County Catholic.
A meet and greet will be held after the game at a place to be determined followed by the induction banquet on Sept. 11 at Trinity Hall in Fairmount City starting with dinner at 6 p.m.
Tickets for the event can be purchased starting Monday from Booster President Jason Kundick or Hall of Fame committee members Angie Fricko or Darr by calling 814-227-8759. Nominations for the 2022 Class are now being taken. Forms can be filled out on the RV Sports Boosters facebook page along with the RV Sports Hall of Fame facebook page. Questions please call Darr at 814-227-8759.
Here is more information regarding the Class of 2021:
— Michelle Aikins: At the time of her graduation Michelle was the all-time leading scorer in basketball with 1,211 points (currently third) and the all-time leading rebounder with 818. She was part of the 1992-93 league and district title team that was inducted into the 2019 Hall of Fame class. Michelle was also a state placewinner in track and a starter on the volleyball team.
— Becky Edmonds: At time of her graduation, she was the all-time leading scorer in Lady Bulldogs basketball, passing Aikins' record with 1,228 points (currently second) and the all time leading rebounder with 1,011, also breaking Michelle’s record. She was also part of the 1992-93 league and district title team inducted into the 2019 class and also a part of the league and district title team of 1993-94.
— Jason Huffman: A four-year starter in football, he was the starting quarterback as a freshman on the 1991 team that won Redbank Valley's first District 9 title. He was also a starter on the 1992 team that won another district title. He was a First-Team All-Conference at quarterback as a freshman and senior, Second-Team All-Conference as punter as a sophomore and First Team as a junior and First-Team All-Conference as kicker as sophomore, junior and senior and was named KSAC Back of the Year his senior season. At graduation, he was also the all-time leading scorer in Bulldogs basketball (currently third) with 1,253 points.
— Darren Burford: A three-year starter in football, as a junior he was named Second-Team All-Conference offensive tackle. As a senior, he was named First-Team All-Conference both at offensive and defensive tackle. He was a regional qualifier in wrestling as a junior with a runner-up finish at districts. As a senior, he was a District 9 champion and regional qualifier.
— Larry Shoemaker: He was a teacher at Redbank Valley for 35 years, football coach as a defensive coordinator for over 20 years. He was part of the coaching staff for three District 9 titles and four league championships. He Coached track for over 20 years along with helping revive baseball program in the late 1990s.
— Mike Brown: He was also a teacher at Redbank Valley for 32 years and athletic director for seven years. He was the head basketball coach for 25 years, winning two Clarion County League Championships 1990-91 and 1991-92 and one District 9 title 1979-80. He's the all-time wins leader in program history with 232. He was the head baseball coach for eight years with a record of 105-44, winning three KSAC title in 1998, 1999 and 2000 and D9 runners-up twice in 2000 and 2004. He also served as boys' track coach for 19 years and assistant football coach for 23 years.
— 2010 Bulldogs baseball: Coached by Justin Merwin, the Bulldogs won the KSAC and District 9 Class 2A title before finishing with an 18-3 record. The Bulldogs beat Bedford, 7-6, in their PIAA playoff opener before losing to eventual state-runner-up Central-Martinsburg.