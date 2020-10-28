SMETHPORT — A recipe of great special teams play and a stout run defense nearly helped Union/A-C Valley pull off a victory over Smethport in the District 10 Class 1A semifinals last Friday.
Nearly.
The Falcon Knights led 10-6 going into the fourth quarter, but Smethport’ Noah Lent fired a 22-yard touchdown strike to Ryli Burritt with 7:02 to play and the Hubbers defense closed the door in a 12-10 win.
“The difference tonight was offensively we couldn’t get anything going,” said Union/A-C Valley coach Brad Dittman. “We know that Smethport has a tough defense. We couldn’t get anything established and that was the difference in the ball game.”
Smethport’s (6-0) defense was indeed stifling, limiting the Falcon Knights to just 52 yards of offense.
Union/A-C Valley’s defense was up to the challenge as well. Neither team could get anything going until a Hubbers’ drive in the second quarter that took almost seven minutes off the clock ended with a Noah Lent to Brandon Higley 11-yard touchdown to make it 6-0 with 2:21 left in the half.
That lead proved to be short-lived, however, as Tanner Merwin took the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown that, coupled with Colton Murray’s extra point, made it 7-6.
Trying to get something going before the half, Lent was intercepted by Carter Terwint, setting the Falcon Knights up with a short field, which they took advantage of.
Murray’s 24-yard field goal attempt sailed through the uprights as time expired in the first half to make it 10-6.
“Special teams, we’ve been working hard on them all year,” said Union/A-C Valley coach Brad Dittman. “Merwin and (Caden) Rainey are a threat to take it to the house every time they touch it if we get blocks for them, and we were able to do that tonight. Obviously Colton Murray, for the most part, has kicked the ball well all year, so we had no issue kicking the ball at the end of the half.”
The second half played out much like the first. Both teams struggled to move the ball against the opposing defenses.
Lent, who only had 47 pass attempts on the season coming into the game, threw 23 times in the game.
That was an adjustment built out of necessity, as the Hubbers couldn’t get anything going in the run game against the Falcon Knights’ front seven.
It was an impressive performance from Lent, given how he left Smethport’s final regular season game at Coudersport last week due to injury.
“We were surprised how much they threw the ball, “Dittman said. “No. 9 (Lent) is a tough kid. You could just tell watching him that he was hurting. He just stood in there and kept throwing it. We were close on some plays there that we just missed on and they were able to make.”
That included the fourth-quarter drive that gave Smethport the lead. Lent converted a third-and-11 with his legs and capped the 49-yard drive with the 22-yard touchdown strike to Burritt.
“I can’t say enough about the game Ryli Burritt had,” Hubbers head coach Adam Jack noted. “Making plays out there when we needed to … that kid has been growing every single year, and tonight was his coming out party.”
Union/ACV was unable to get anything going offensively the rest of the way. It managed just two first downs.
The 10 points allowed were a season-high for the Hubbers.
“They brought a lot of pressure and the times that we did handle it up front we just didn’t execute like we needed to,” Dittman said. “We had a few opportunities, different scenarios, that we just didn’t hit those plays on offense.
Lent finished 14-of-23 passing for 183 yards for Smethport, while Eli Penny had 28 yards rushing to pace the Falcon-Knights.
Smethport advances to play Redbank Valley, a 28-12 winner over Coudersport, in the D-9 championship game. Union/A-C Valley’s season ends at 5-2.
“I’m very proud of these guys, I told them that,” Dittman said. “I love these guys. They bought in from Day 1 on everything that we do. They fight their butts off. We’ve lost two games by a total of five points. I’m exceptionally proud of them and proud to be their coach.”