NEW BETHLEHEM — On an opening night that started with honoring Hall of Fame coach Dave Moore, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs added to the tribute with a 29-8 win over visiting Keystone last Friday night.
Moore won 118 games in his 18 years with the Bulldogs, directing his team to the program’s only District 9 titles in 1992 and 1996, a state playoff appearance in 1991 and a Little 12 Conference championship in 1985. This summer, he was named to the Pennsylvania Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
“I’m really happy,” said Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold, after winning in his debut on the sideline. “With everything we had going on with Coach Moore, there’s really only one way to honor him. That’s the only time he’ll be honored on this field and some ground and pound football, physical football, that was the way to treat him. … so I thought tonight was a real good tribute to Coach.”
Keystone grabbed an 8-7 lead two minutes into the second quarter, but the Bulldogs took control from there and scored three unanswered touchdowns the rest of the way to pull away. Up 15-8 at halftime, the Bulldogs got a 26-yard TD run from Kobe Bonanno in the third quarter and a 37-yard scoring run from quarterback Gunner Mangiantini in the fourth quarter.
Mangiantini had a nice debut, completing 17 of 21 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown while adding a 37-yard score himself.
“I had a great line. Props to them,” Mangiantini told D9Sports.Com after being named Player of the Game for its broadcast. “I couldn’t have done it without them. I just had to see what the defense gave us and had to execute.
“I wasn’t nervous, but I had butterflies. The line came up to me and said it was all good and they had my back. That’s when I got the confidence.”
The Bulldogs outgained Keystone, 346-176, bottling up the Panthers most of the night with the exception of their lone 72-yard scoring drive. Senior defense end Ethan Hetrick sparked that effort with three sacks and two forced fumbles, finishing with 11 tackles overall.
“We played hard as a team, our heart’s out. We can definitely get better, so it’s never good enough. We’re looking forward to next week,” said Hetrick, the 6-foot-6 senior who also caught two passes for 50 yards with a touchdown and a 21-yard pass completion.
Even down early and leading 15-8 at halftime, Gold knew that his team was playing a better Keystone squad — the Bulldogs scored 151 points in their last three season-opening routs of the Panthers — but the physicality mission was still on point.
“This is a different Keystone team,” Gold said. “Two of the last three years, we put 55 up on them and this isn’t the same team. At halftime, I think some of the guys were expecting that, so they seemed down. But we winning the ballgame and up 15-8, so we made some adjustments and the kids responded with the assignments and things turned out well.
“I was happy with the D performance, but I feel our strength is up front and we had to improve there. … We weren’t conditioned very well and tried to do a better job rotating and staying fresh and fortunately we were able to move the ball.”
Hetrick’s first sack and forced fumble, recovered by Chase Bish at the Panthers’ 48. A trick play pass from Ethan Hetrick to Sam Hetrick went 23 yards and four plays later, Ray Shreckengost scored on a 1-yard TD.
Keystone’s lone scoring drive came on its second possession when Jayden Blazosky caught Isaak Jones’ 18-yard pass on fourth-and-six. Jones’ two-point conversion pass to Nick Weaver gave the Panthers the lead at the 10:03 mark of the second quarter.
The Bulldogs stalled on downs at the Keystone 26, but the Panthers’ Weaver fumbled on the next play and Coltin Bartley recovered the ball at the Keystone 35. Three plays later, Mangiantini’s pass to Hetrick over the middle was tipped into the air by Hetrick and brought down again for a 26-yard TD.
Mangiantini then threw a perfect high-ball to Hetrick for the two-point conversion and the Bulldogs led for good at 15-8 with 5:02 left in the first half.
From there, the Bulldogs forced a Panthers punt in the last possession of the first half, then a punt and two turnovers in the second half.
Bonanno’s TD run came with 11 seconds left in the third quarter, finishing off a nine-play, 65-yard drive. Then after Chase Bish picked off Jones’ at the Bulldogs’ 30, Mangiantini ripped off a 37-yard TD run five plays later on a play that wasn’t supposed to feature him with the ball and set the final score with 3:21 left in the game.
Gold liked what he saw from his rookie quarterback.
“He’s got to do enough to keep guys out of the (defensive) box,” Gold said. “What we weren’t doing the first quarter into the second, we weren’t throwing the ball well, so they were stacking the box and shutting down the run. With him hitting some throws, I said 10 to 15, but if he can complete 17 in his first game, I’m thrilled with that. He opened up some things in the end where we could ground and pound it.”