Both District 9 champions remaining in the PIAA playoffs were knocked out in the quarterfinals by traditional District 10 powers last Friday night.
The Class 1A champion Coudersport Falcons were blanked 28-0 by defending state champion Farrell while in Class 2A, the Ridgway Elkers lost 45-28 to Wilmington.
Now it’s on to the PIAA semifinals for both Farrell and Wilmington, which both play Friday. The Steelers (12-2) meet WPIAL champion Clairton (11-2) at North Allegheny High School while the Greyhounds (12-0) face WPIAL champion Avonworth (14-0) at Slippery Rock University.
Here’s a closer look at last weekend’s games along with the remaining PIAA playoff schedule in all six classifications:
CLASS 1A
Farrell 28,
Coudersport 0
At DuBois’ E.J. Mansell Stadium, the Falcons were blanked by the Steelers after being limited to just 87 yards and four first downs on offense.
Anthony Stallworth ran for 162 yards on 22 carries with one TD while Jaden Harrison scored two TDs, one of them a 74-yard pass from quarterback Raymond Raver.
Farrell led 14-0 at halftime, scoring both TDs in the second quarter on Harrison’s 10-yard run and Raver’s 2-yard run. Stallworth’s TD and Raver’s 74-yard pass to Harrison came in the third and fourth quarters respectively.
Coudersport quarterback Hayden Keck ran for 68 yards on 19 carries, but that was about it for the Falcons, who finished 11-1.
CLASS 2A
Wilmington 45,
Ridgway 28
At Slippery Rock University, the Elkers got it to within 31-21 early in the third quarter when quarterback Paul Gresco hit Austin Green with an 8-yard TD pass, but the Greyhounds scored the next two TDs and pulled away for the win.
Wilmington ran for 426 yards on 48 attempts with Darren Miller and Ethan Susen running for 179 and 166 yards and combining for five touchdowns.
For the Elkers, Gresco threw for 220 yards, completing 21 of 43 passes with two TDs. Matt Dush caught nine passes for 106 yards while Green caught both TD passes and finished with seven receptions for 69 yards.
Wilmington limited Ridgway to 43 yards on 22 attempts rushing.
The Greyhounds led 28-7 by halftime with Susen scoring both TDs in the first quarter on runs of 5 and 45 yards. Ridgway’s lone score of the first half came on Tyler Watts’ 72-yard fumble return late in the second quarter.
Ridgway finished 11-2.
PIAA
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
SEMIFINALS
FRIDAY, Nov. 29
Class 1A
Farrell (D10, 12-2) vs. Clairton (WPIAL, 11-2), North Allegheny H.S., 7 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle (D6, 11-2) vs. Lackawanna Trail (D2, 10-3), Danville H.S., 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Wilmington (D10, 12-0) vs. Avonworth (WPIAL, 14-0), Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.
Southern Columbia (D4, 14-0) vs. Richland (D6, 13-0), Selinsgrove H.S., 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Central Valley (WPIAL, 12-1) vs. Bald Eagle Area (D6, 11-3), Moon H.S., 7 p.m.
Wyoming Area (D2, 12-1) vs. Tamaqua (D11, 12-2), Wyoming Valley West HS, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Thomas Jefferson (WPIAL, 14-0) vs. Lampeter-Straburg (D3, 11-3), Hollidaysburg H.S., 1 p.m.
Jersey Shore (D4, 11-3) vs. Dallas (D2, 14-0), Danville H.S., 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Gateway (WPIAL, 12-2) vs. Archbishop Wood (D12, 9-3), Mansion Park, Altoona, 1 p.m.
Cocalico (D3, 11-2) vs. Cheltenham (D1, 13-1), Hersheypark Stadium, 6 p.m.
Class 6A
Downingtown West (D1, 13-1) vs. Central Dauphin (D3, 11-2), Coatesville H.S., 7 p.m.
Saturday: St. Joe’s Prep (D12, 10-2) vs. Central Catholic (WPIAL, 12-1), Mansion Park, Altoona, 1 p.m.