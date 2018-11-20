After a bizarre weekend of weather and postponements, two District 9 football champions were crowned Monday night ... at Karns City Area High School.
Originally, the D9 Class 1A and 2A games were set to be played at other sites, and days. However, the snow and ice combination that fell in Bradford (Class 1A), DuBois (Class 3A) and even Clarion University (Class 4A PIAA state game) had officials scrambling to find sites.
Those sites were unable or unwilling to work on uncovering their artificial surface. A basic plow might do harm to the turf, thus the easiest way was to do it by hand with a plastic shovel.
So that’s what Karns City did and it landed a title game doubleheader Monday with Coudersport routing Smethport 44-7 to win the Class 1A title in the 4 p.m. game while Ridgway scored late to beat Brockway, 14-7, in the 7 p.m. game.
In Coudersport’s rout, the Falcons avenged a 21-20 loss to the Hubbers in the regular season and it continued a streak where they’ve been three straight teams that beat them the first time around — Redbank Valley, Clarion-Limestone and now the Hubbers, whose season ended at 11-1.
Stephen Kelly ran for 327 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Falcons, who improved to 8-4 going into this Saturday’s game against District 10 champion Farrell at Slippery Rock University.
In Ridgway’s win, Matt Dush scored on a 6-yard run with 25 seconds left to break a 7-7 tie with the Rovers. Brockway led 7-0 going into the fourth with Peter Downer’s 6-yard TD pass to Connor Ford in the first half. Josh Wickett tied the game with a 14-yard run early in the fourth to set up the late game-winner.
The Elkers play D19 champion Wilmington
Last Saturday in a game originally scheduled for Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium, Clearfield was dropped by two-time defending champion Cathedral Prep, 55-21, at Slippery Rock University.
The Ramblers forced five Clearfield turnovers and eventually pulled away from the Bison, who finished 12-1. The Bison got to within 21-14 late in the second quarter before Prep scored the final 34 points of the game.
The entire PIAA playoff schedule is listed below, with the last round of results as well:
CLASS 1A
MONDAY, Nov. 19
District 9 Championship
Coudersport 44, Smethport 7
SUNDAY, Nov. 18
PIAA First Round
Farrell (District 10) 56, Shade (District 5) 8
Halifax (District 12) 19, Muncy (District 4) 18
District 6 Semifinals
United 36, Northern Cambria 28, OT
SATURDAY, Nov. 17
District 6 Semifinal
Juniata Valley 9, Bishop Guilfoyle 3
WPIAL Championship
Our Lady of Sacred Heart 28, Rochester 6
PIAA First Round
Lackawanna Trail (District 2) 41, Tri-Valley (District 11) 6
QUARTERFINALS
Friday
District 6 Championship: United vs. Juniata Valley, Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Lackawanna Trail (D2 champion) vs. Halifax (D12 champion), Northern Lehigh H.S., 7 p.m.
Farrell (District 10 champion) vs. Coudersport (District 9 Champion), Slippery Rock University, 1 p.m.
OLSH (WPIAL champion) bye to semifinals
CLASS 2A
MONDAY, Nov. 19
District 9 Championship
Ridgway 14, Brockway 7
SATURDAY, Nov. 17
District 6 Championship
Richland 21, Ligonier Valley 12
PIAA First Round
West Catholic (District 12) 21, Dunmore (District 2) 3
Wilmington (District 10) 40, Chestnut Ridge (District 5) 33
District 4 Championship
Southern Columbia 39, Mount Carmel 14
FRIDAY, Nov. 16
WPIAL Semifinals
South Side Beaver 26, Charleroi 21
Steel Valley 40, Freedom 0
QUARTERFINALS
Friday
Richland (D6 champion) vs. West Catholic (D12 champion), Central York H.S., 2 p.m.
Saturday
Southern Columbia (D4 champion) vs. York Catholic (D3 champion), Shamokin H.S., 1 p.m.
WPIAL Championship: South Side Beaver vs. Steel Valley, Robert Morris University, noon
Ridgway (D9 champion) vs. Wilmington (D10 champion), DuBois, 1 p.m.
CLASS 3A
SUNDAY, Nov. 18
PIAA First Round
Bald Eagle Area (District 6) 35, Bedford (District 5) 14
SATURDAY, Nov. 17
WPIAL Championship
Aliquippa 42, Derry Area 19
District 3 Championship
Middletown 42, Bermudian Springs 20
PIAA First Round
Conwell-Egan (District 12) 28, North Schuylkill (District 11) 14
District 2 Championship
Scranton Prep 47, Lakeland 19
District 4 Championship
Montoursville 32, Danville 0
FRIDAY, Nov. 16
District 10 Championship
Sharon 23, Grove City 6
QUARTERFINALS
Friday
Middletown (D3 champion) vs. Conwell-Egan (D12 champion)
Saturday
Scranton Prep (D2 champion) vs. Montoursville (D4 champion), Dunmore H.S., 1 p.m.
Bald Eagle Area (D6 champion) vs. Sharon (D10 champion), Mansion Park, Altoona, 1 p.m.
Aliquippa (WPIAL champion) bye to semifinals
CLASS 4A
SUNDAY, Nov. 18
District 2 Championship
Valley View 49, Dallas 14
SATURDAY, Nov. 17
WPIAL Championship
South Fayette 31, Thomas Jefferson 24
PIAA First Round
Cathedral Prep (District 10) 55, Clearfield (District 9) 21
District 3 Semifinals
Bishop McDevitt 40, Conrad Weiser 16
Berks Catholic 49, Milton Hershey 21
District 11 Championship
Bethlehem Catholic 73, Saucon Valley 14
FRIDAY, Nov. 16
District 12 Championship
Imhotep Charter 20, Cardinal O’Hara 0
PIAA First Round
Pottsgrove (District 1) 14, Jersey Shore (District 4) 10
QUARTERFINALS
Friday
Bethlehem Catholic (D11 champion) vs. Pottsgrove (D1 champion), Palisades H.S., 7 p.m.
District 3 Championship: Bishop McDevitt vs. Berks Catholic, Manheim Twp. H.S., 1 p.m.
Cathedral Prep (D10 champion) vs. South Fayette (WPIAL Champion), Veterans Stadium, Erie, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Valley View (D2 champion) vs. Imhotep Charter (D2 champion), Northern Lehigh H.S., 1 p.m.
CLASS 5A
SATURDAY, Nov. 17
PIAA First Round
Hollidaysburg (District 6) 31, Wallenpaupack (District 11) 0
District 12 Championship
Archbishop Wood 57, Simon Gratz 6
District 1 Semifinals
West Chester Rustin 10, Penn Wood 8
Upper Dublin 40, Unionville 7
District 3 Semifinals
Manheim Central 42, Cedar Cliff 20
Cocalico 61, York High 35
FRIDAY, Nov. 16
WPIAL Semifinals
West Allegheny 42, Gateway 28
Penn Hills 22, Peters Township 14
QUARTERFINALS
Friday
District 1 Championship: West Chester Rustin vs. Upper Dublin, Upper Dublin H.S., 7 p.m.
District 3 Championship: Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Manheim Twp. H.S., 7 p.m.
Hollidaysburg (D6 champion) vs. Archbishop Wood (D12 champion), Milton Hershey H.S., 2 p.m.
WPIAL Championship: West Allegheny vs. Penn Hills, Norwin H.S., 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 6A
SUNDAY, Nov. 18
PIAA First Round
State College (District 6) 56, Delaware Valley (District 2) 19
SATURDAY, Nov. 17
WPIAL Championship
Pine-Richland 34, Seneca Valley 7
District 12 Championship
St. Joseph’s Prep 49, Northeast 14
District 11 Championship
Freedom 49, Emmaus 17
FRIDAY, Nov. 16
District 1 Semifinals
North Penn 35, Downingtown West 21
Coatesville 42, Garnet Valley 7
QUARTERFINALS
Friday
District 1 Championship: North Penn vs. Coatesville, North Penn H.S., 7 p.m.
Saturday
Harrisburg (D3 champion) bye to semifinals
State College (D6 champion) vs. Pine-Richland (WPIAL Champion), Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.
St. Joe’s Prep (D12 champion) vs. Freedom (D11 champion), Northeast Supersite, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.