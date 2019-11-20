DuBOIS — On the scoreboard, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs were exactly where they wanted to be going into the late moments of the third quarter.
But there were signs of problems as even though they led Coudersport 7-6, the offense was struggling mightily.
Eventually, that concern turned into stark reality on the scoreboard as the Falcons scored four unanswered touchdowns to start the fourth sparked the Falcons to a 36-point quarter and a 42-13 win over the Bulldogs for their second straight D9 title at E.J. Mansell Stadium last Saturday afternoon.
The 11-0 Falcons head to the PIAA quarterfinals Friday against D10 champion and defending state champion Farrell, which routed D5’s Tussey Mountain also on Saturday, 60-14.
This one had little resemblance to the first meeting back on Oct. 12 when the Falcons routed the Bulldogs 56-0. But amazingly, Coudersport put up the same exact yardage total as its first game with 373.
But how it amassed that number was quite different. The Falcons had 68 yards and five first downs in the first half and 236 yards alone in the fourth quarter.
“We kind of had the mindset that we had to score three times today and the defense did a phenomenal job from the first and even into the third quarter,” said Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold, whose team finished 9-3. “But we were just so limited. Kobe (Bonanno) is the third quarterback we’ve used this season and it just completely limited everything that we wanted to do. When you have a freshman quarterback, you devote much time to get reps with him that you just don’t have enough time to rep with other guys and we were one-dimensional.”
The Bulldogs lost freshman quarterback Cam Wagner to a shoulder injury late in the second quarter. Coincidentally, the Bulldogs lost their sophomore starter Gunner Mangiantini for the season with a broken collarbone in the first game with the Falcons.
Of their 200 yards of offense, the Bulldogs gained 117 of that in the second half, but 73 of it on Ethan Hetrick’s 73-yard TD pass to Sam Hetrick in the fourth quarter with the game already decided.
But early on, the Bulldogs gave the Falcons everything they wanted.
The Bulldogs got a turnover on the Falcons’ second possession of the game when Chase Bish intercepted Hayden Keck at Falcons’ 24. Seven plays later, Bonanno bulled into the end zone from one yard out for a 7-0 lead.
Three plays later, Austin Leasure intercepted Keck again and his return gave the Bulldogs the ball at the Coudersport 32. However, the Bulldogs were stopped on downs at the Falcons’ 9.
Redbank Valley took just one snap the rest of the game in Falcons territory.
Ray Shreckengost ran for 30 yards on 15 carries. Wagner completed 5 of 11 passes for 45 yards before he left the game in the second quarter after getting sacked, his left shoulder appearing to hit hard on the turf.
Bonanno completed 2 of 7 passes for 34 yards with an interception. Sam Hetrick caught two passes for 111 yards, including the 73-yarder from his receiver teammate Ethan Hetrick. Joe Mansfield caught four passes from Wagner for 35 yards in the first half.
Brandt Kightlinger ran for 108 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown, Dylan Kelly gained 81 yards on eight carries with a TD and Keck, who didn’t throw a pass in the second half, ran for 53 yards on 14 attempts. He fumbled short of the goal line on another scoring play with teammate Kolby VanWhy falling on it in the end zone for another touchdown. Jacob Pitcher, on his only carry, raced 52 yards for a TD as well.
“They came out and played us hard right off the bat and that’s what they’re supposed to do,” Falcons head coach Tom Storey said. “I told our boys that’s what they were going to do. I don’t know if they showed up against us in the regular season or whatever it was that happened, but we knew they’d show up and it was a good fight. But that’s the way we practice and worked all summer and all year long is to own that second half. They came and did it.”
Gold credited the defense’s effort over the first three quarters at least to some scouting from a Coudersport blowout win late in the regular season.
“We felt we were a lot better than what we showed there,” Gold said. “We watched the Cameron County film and they shut them down in the first half and we did a lot of things that Cameron County did against them. And we were able to punch them in the mouth in the first half then things just unraveled.”
All of Coudersport’s scoring with the exception Keck’s first TD on a 22-yard run on the first drive of the second half came in the fourth quarter.
The Falcons’ leading rusher for the season, Travis Gleason, returned to the lineup against the Bulldogs after missing the past two games and left with another injury in the second quarter and finished with 15 yards on eight carries.
But that was the first half and the Falcons, while continuing to bottle up the Bulldogs offense, began to get some offensive momentum with their other options. Keck’s 22-yarder capped a 7-play, 50-yard drive to start the second half. John Minor’s 30-yard kick return started the Falcons at midfield.
A Bulldogs’ three-and-out on their first drive of the second half was followed by a turnover on their second possession as Minor picked off Bonnano and following his 24-yard return and 11-yard Bulldogs personal foul penalty.
Four Falcons plays covered 11 yards and the Falcons took the lead for good at 14-7 nine seconds into the fourth quarter when VanWhy fell on the loose ball in the end zone on a four-and-two run from the 3 by Keck.
“That was a killer,” Gold said of the interception. “We had miscommunication and some guys not on the same page and it turned the tide for everything.”
Recovering a Bulldogs fumble at the Redbank Valley 28 on the next drive, the Falcons cashed that in three plays later on Kelly’s 19-yarder. Another three-and-out Bulldogs possession was followed by another Falcons score on Pitcher’s 50-yard dash to put the Falcons up 28-7 after Pitcher’s two-point run with still 7:33 left in the game.
The Falcons weren’t done. The Bulldogs fumbled the kickoff, setting up Kightlinger’s 2-yard TD run four plays later. The Bulldogs struck quickly on their next offensive play on the Hetrick-to-Hetrick 73-yarder. But the Falcons answered one more time three plays after the ensuing kickoff with Keck’s 6-yarder to complete the game’s scoring with 3:56 remaining.
The season ends for Gold’s squad, which loses 12 seniors to graduation.
“I love these seniors,” Gold said. “They got to this game for the first time in six years. ... The seniors went from five wins as freshmen to six as sophomores, to seven wins as juniors and nine wins here and being in the championship game. They bettered the program and we’re here because of them and they deserve credit for that.”