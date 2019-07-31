ALCOLA — Four drivers outlasted the rest of the field to win heat titles at last Wednesday’s Demolition Derby run once again by DerbyDog Productions at the Clarion County Fair.
Wins went to Brookville’s Bo Lockwood in the Pro Stock Full-Size Division, Fairmount City’s Logan Minich (Heat 1 of Pro Stock Compact), New Bethlehem’s Aaron Wilson (Heat 2 of Pro Stock Compact) and Shippensville’s Ted Kiskadden (Hobby Stock Trucks).
The event drew 43 entries as Lockwood won a seven-car heat, Minich topped a 16-car field, Wilson won a 15-car heat and Kiskadden beat four other drivers in the final heat of the night.
Results are below:
Pro Stock Full-Size
1. Bo Lockwood, Brookville
2. Ken Kiskadden, Knox
3. Mel White, Indiana
4. Shane Juart, Indiana
5. Jesse Fox, Saltsburg
Pro Stock Compact-1
1. Logan Minich, Fairmount City
2. Cody Baughman, Punxsutawney
3. Glenn Bish, Mayport
4. Christopher Walker, St. Petersburg
5. Patrick Crawford, Fairmount City
6. Josiah Ginter, Knox
Pro Stock Compact-2
1. Aaron Wilson, New Bethlehem
2. Sarah Bish, Rimersburg
3. Mason Songer, New Bethlehem
4. Abbey Young, Fairmount City
5. Chase Bish, New Bethlehem
6. Scott Buzard, Hawthorn