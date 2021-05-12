RIMERSBURG — Reyna Watson tossed a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and a walk as visiting Cranberry needed five innings for a 16-0 win at Union Tuesday afternoon.
The Berries scored in all but one of their five at-bats as Kendall Fridlay went 4-for-4 with a home run and three runs batted in to lead an 18-hit attack. Olivia Plummer had three hits with a double and three runs scored.
The Damsels (0-11) got a double from Mackenna Davis and single from Rebecca Solida.
Next up for the Damsels are home games with Forest Area and Keystone Thursday and Friday.
Monday, the regular-season schedule concludes with a home game against Kane.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, May 6
Clarion 16, Union 1
At Paul A. Weaver Park in Clarion, the hosts put up a 15-Run Rule win against the visiting Damsels.
Clarion led 9-1 going into the bottom of the third before scoring seven runs with two outs to end the game.
The Damsels had four hits off Clarion pitchers Kylee Beers and Noel Anthony. Ava Schreckengost tripled while Rylie Colligan, Georgia Palm and Mackenna Davis hit singles.
Magen Walzak pitched for Union, giving up 11 hits while walking four. The Damsels committed five errors, leading to nine unearned runs.