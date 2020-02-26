HYDE — Two Redbank Valley youth wrestlers qualified for the upcoming state tournament at last Sunday’s Area 5 Championships held at Clearfield Area High School.
Both qualifiers are coming out of the girls’ division — Breanna Crawford was uncontested in the 11-12-year-old division at 70 pounds and Iris Reitz won the title in the 9-10 division at 75 pounds.
Crawford and Reitz head to Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Youth Championships at the University of Pittsburgh’s Peterson Events Center March 14-15.
Reitz pinned Port Allegany’s Jasmine Morris in her only bout to win her title. Redbank Valley’s third girl to compete was Makayla Morris who lost her only bout at 50 pounds in the 8-and-under division.
Seven boys competed for Redbank Valley in the four age divisions:
— In the 11-and-12-year-old division, Caden Burns (2-2) was fourth at 80 pounds. Also wrestling were Ayden Adams (0-2) at 85 pounds and Jordan Smith (1-2) at 105.
— In the 9-10 division, Kale Barnett was fourth at 70 pounds with a 4-2 record. Also competing were Gabe Clinger (1-2) at 65, Brandon Smith (0-2) at 75 and Kayleb Young (1-2) at 80.
— No wrestlers competed in the 8-and-under division.
— In the 6-and-under division where wrestlers do not advance past the Area 5 Tournament, Titan Adams (1-1) was second at 40 pounds and Xander Kunselman (0-2) wrestled at 45.