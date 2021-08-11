CLARION — The Clarion University Sports Hall of Fame Committee announced recently that seven new members will be officially inducted on Sept. 3.
The inductees include Norbert A. Baschnagel, Erik Burnett, Kaitlyn Johnson, Malen Luke, Rollie Smith, Stephanie Sutton and Anthony “Tony” Vincent.
The 32nd Annual Induction Ceremonies are scheduled for the Gemmell Center Multi-Purpose Room, located at the corner of Payne Street and Wilson Avenue, beginning at 1:30pm. The event is open to the public.
A social is set for Noon at the Second Floor Rotunda at the Gemmell Center. Ticket orders are being handled by Shawna Bish at the Alumni Engagement Office, 100 Seifert Mooney Center at Clarion University. Tickets are $35 per person and are available online at www.clarion.edu/shof, or by contacting Ms. Bish at 814-393-2572. Checks should be made payable to Clarion Sports Hall of Fame. Ticket order forms and induction information are also available at www.clariongoldeneagles.com.
The inductees will also be honored at halftime of the Golden Eagles’ season-opener on Sept. 2 against Lake Erie College.
“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Their contributions to the history and legacy of Golden Eagle athletics cannot be overstated, and I look forward to the chance to welcome them all back to campus on September 2 and September 3 to congratulate them in person,” said Clarion Athletic Director Dr. Wendy Snodgrass.
Here’s a roundup of the Class of 2021:
Norbert Baschnagel: He was an assistant men’s basketball coach from 1975-82 and head women’s tennis coach from 1982-83 to 1989-90. His trip to the Hall of Fame took two amazingly successful tracks. He was a basketball assistant coach under Joe DeGregorio and helped lead the program to an eight-year record of 159-67 with winning or sharing PSAC-West titles five times. Then in the fall of 1982, he took over the women’s tennis program and helped lead them to a 57-1 dual meet record from 1987 through 1990. The Golden Eagles were eighth at nationals in 1988 and seventh in 1989. He was PSAC Coach of the Year in 1988 and 1989.
Erik Burnett: The 1992 graduate and former four-time Ohio State high school champion went 89-35-1 while finishing fifth at nationals in 1992. Burnett ranks third all-time in takedowns with 219, 11th in dual meet points with 198 and 12th in dual meet victories with 47.
Kaitlyn Johnson: She’s a 2011 graduate and was undoubtedly one of the most talented women’s swimmers in Clarion’s great tradition in the water dating back to the 1970’s. Johnson, who swam under the tutelage of head coach Mark VanDyke from 2008 to 2011, was a 28-time NCAA Division II All-American, a 13-time PSAC Individual Champion and held nine Clarion team records including the 50-, 100- and 200-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly and all five relays. Her signature season came in 2011 when she led the Eagles to a second-place team finish when she won all seven events at the PSAC’s including the 50 and 100 yard freestyle, 100 fly and four relay events. Johnson continued her swimming after graduation and qualified for the 2016 USA Olympic Trials in the 50- and 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly events.
Malen Luke: He was the talented Golden Eagles football coach for 12 seasons (1994-2005), producing some great players on the gridiron and very special teams. Arriving at Clarion from Defiance in 1994, Luke had a solid first season going 4-6 overall, setting the table for things to come. In 1995, Clarion fans were buzzing when the Golden Eagles opened up with a 6-1 record and 3-0 mark in the West. Although losing their final three contests by close margins, the table was set for a great 1996 campaign. Luke led Clarion to the NCAA semifinals in 1996. The Eagles posted an 11-3 overall record (including wins over Cal 45-14, SRU 54-28 and IUP 49-15), were PSAC-West Champs with a 5-1 record, NCAA D-II East Region Champs and voted Lambert Cup Winners by the ECAC, signaling Clarion as the top team in the East. The Eagles won two games in the NCAA Playoffs against Bloomsburg (42-29) at Memorial Stadium and at Ferris State (23-21) before losing in the final seconds of the NCAA D-II semifinals to Northern Colorado (19-18). Clarion set 10 team records in 1996 including records for wins (11), NCAA Playoffs, 77 TDs, points per game average (41.3) and many more.
Rollie Smith: He was an outstanding point guard from 2000 to 2003 for the Golden Eagles basketball team. He was a four-year starter who played in all 111 of the team’s games over the span, ranking fifth in program history. He was PSAC Rookie of the Year in 2000 and the PSAC Tournament MVP in 2001, leading Clarion to the conference title. He ranks sixth in scoring with 1,468 points, second in three-point field goals made with 261, fourth in assists with 455 and seventh in steals with 154.
Stephanie Sutton: In the history of great NCAA Division II divers, Stephanie Sutton is certainly one of the best ever to perform on both one- and three-meter boards under legendary head coach Dave Hrovat. Sutton’s amazing four-year career shows her as a four-time NCAA Division II National Champion and a four-time NCAA Runner-up, making her an eight-time NCAA Division II All-American, the maximum allowed. A 1996 graduate of Fairfax High School, Sutton began her diving career at Clarion in the 1997-98 season. In 1998, she was second on both boards, leading her team to a third-place finish at nationals. In 1999, she was second on both boards again with the Golden Eagles finishing fourth. Then in 2000, she won titles on both boards at nationals with another team finish of fourth. As a senior in 2001, she repeated her national titles as Clarion was sixth in the team standings.
Anthony Vincent: An outstanding pitcher for the Golden Eagles, he helped lead Clarion to the PSAC title in 1967 and was the first Clarion baseball player to ink a professional major league contract. A native of Pittsburgh and a 1963 graduate of Wilkinsburg High, Tony returned home in the Summer of 1967 leading to his professional career. Playing in the Pittsburgh Fed League, Tony racked up a 15-0 summer record with Lawrenceville and McKeesport averaging 13 strikeouts per game. He was signed by the Boston Red Sox late that summer and reported to the Greenville (S.C.) Red Sox in 1968. He posted a 9-6 record there with a 2.90 ERA. He moved up to Winston-Salem (High A) in 1969 where he was injured early in the season.