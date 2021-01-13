CLARION — The Clarion University wrestling team officially opened the 2020-21 season with its first home match in nearly a full year, but the Golden Eagles were stymied by a determined Navy squad in falling 41-3 to the Midshipmen at Tippin Gymnasium last Saturday afternoon.
The Golden Eagles open Mid-American Conference competition this Saturday when they host MAC rival Rider at 2 p.m.
Navy entered the weekend coming off a narrow loss to nationally-ranked Pitt earlier in the week, and the Midshipmen showed their abilities in winning nine of the 10 matches contested in the dual. Clarion’s lone win came courtesy of one of their own nationally-ranked contenders, as Greg Bulsak outdueled Jacob Koser in the 197-pound bout.
Bulsak entered the match ranked as high as seventh in the nation and Koser as high as 24th, with the former notching a workmanlike 7-2 decision. Bulsak also earned a win in the evening’s extra matches, defeating Malcolm Wiley by major decision.
Other highlights were hard to come by as Navy took an early 14-0 lead in the team match and controlled it throughout. The official clincher came in the 133-pound bout, when Jacob Allen defeated Dylan Burnoski by a 9-1 major decision.
Clarion garnered some traction in the day’s extra bouts, picking up a handful wins over the Midshipmen after the main dual concluded. DuBois native Kolby Ho earned his first victory in a Clarion uniform with a 9-6 decision over Henry Hague in a 165-pound bout, pulling off a takedown and a four-point near fall at the end of the first period to take the lead.
Mike Vernagallo and Brookville’s Caleb Hetrick each notched wins over Gary Eakin at 174 pounds, including a technical fall for the former. John Worthing also notched a win over Hague, beating him 8-7 in a decision.
Both Ho and Hetrick were in the main event’s starting lineup. Ho lost to No. 9-ranked Nanner Skidgel at 165 in a 19-1 technical fall while Hetrick was pinned by Dean Caravela at 174.