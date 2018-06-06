Last year’s PIAA state playoff opening-round success for District 9 baseball and softball teams didn’t replicate itself Monday as D9 went 3-9 in openers.
A year ago, D9 baseball teams went 4-1 in the first round while softball was 1-4. Two teams reached the state semifinals in baseball — Clarion and Brookville — with Clarion reaching the Class 1A final. In softball, DuBois Central Catholic reached the Class 1A semifinals.
This year, the three winners were Oswayo Valley in Class 1A baseball, and DuBois Central Catholic and Punxsutawney in Class 1A and 4A softball. The second round is Thursday with next week’s semifinals Monday.
Perhaps nothing summed up the first round more than Moniteau’s heart-breaking 15-6 loss in nine innings to District 6 runner-up Bald Eagle Area in Class 3A baseball.
The Warriors were leading 6-3 needing three outs in the top of the seventh to win, but starter Hunter Fitzingo ran out of pitches and was replaced by Chance Nagy. The Eagles wound up rallying for three runs, scoring all of the runs after two outs with a runner on first base.
In the bottom of the seventh, Wyatt Geibel led off with a triple. BEA intentionally walked the next two batters and then got exactly what it needed — a strikeout and inning-ending double play.
In the bottom of the eighth, the Warriors singled twice, but both runners were picked off first base.
Then in the fateful ninth, BEA pounced on five Moniteau errors and scored nine unearned runs to get the win.
Moniteau finished 16-6 while BEA meets WPIAL champion Brownsville Thursday.
In other games:
BASEBALL
Oswayo Valley 2,
Berlin Brothersvalley 0
At Showers Field in DuBois, the D9 runner-up Green Wave notched the only district baseball win as Garren Black tossed a three-hit shutout. He needed 102 pitches for his complete-game effort, striking out 11 and walking two.
Greensburg CC 4,
DuBois CC
At Punxsutawney, the Class 1A champion Cardinals fell to the WPIAL third seed Centurions, who scored four runs in the fifth inning. GCC meets D6 champion Homer-Center Thursday.
Conemaugh Twp. 6,
Johnsonburg 1
At Somerset, the Class 2A champion Rams were shut down by pitcher Devin Foster, who led the D5 champions by allowing two hits while striking out 13 over 6 1/3 innings. Ryan Heinlein hit a two-run homer as Conemaugh moves on to face WPIAL champion North Catholic on Thursday.
Ringgold 4, St. Marys 3
At Punxsutawney, the Class 4A champion Flying Dutchmen saw the WPIAL runners-up score four runs in its final two at-bats to get the come-from-behind win. Dutch starter Nate Beimel went five innings and gave up just two hits while striking out 11, but reached his 100-pitch limit. Ringgold rallied against Tim Beimel, then held off the Dutch who scored twice in the bottom of the seventh, but stranded the tying run on third base. Ringgold plays WPIAL third seed Hopewell Thursday.
SOFTBALL
DuBois CC 8,
Meyersdale 1
At Windber, the D9 third seed Lady Cardinals got a two-hitter from pitcher Ashley Wruble to get by the District 5 champions. It was 2-1 going into the fifth inning before the Lady Cardinals pulled away, getting a grand slam from Carley Semanick in the top of the seventh inning. DCC advances to Thursday’s round against D6 champion Claysburg-Kimmel.
Punxsutawney 8,
Elizabeth Forward 0
At DuBois, Lady Chucks pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter tossed a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts and four walks and Holly Hartman hit a three-run homer and two-run double. The Lady Chucks face D3 champion West Perry on Thursday.
Albert Gallatin 10,
DuBois 2
At DuBois, the Class 5A Lady Beavers were knocked out by the WPIAL third seed, which trailed 2-1 after two innings but pulled away for the win.
South Park 17,
Karns City 3
Also at DuBois, the Class 3A Lady Gremlins were no match for the defending state champions who broke open a close game and scored 12 runs in fifth and sixth innings to enact the 10-Run Rule.
Mohawk 10,
Cranberry 5
At the C-L Sports Complex, the D9 Class 2A champion Berries trailed 5-4 after a four-run bottom of the fourth, but the WPIAL fourth seed scored fie runs in the top of the fifth to secure the win. Mohawk meets D10 runner-up Cochranton Thursday.
Union-NC 10, Elk CC 0
At Brockway, the D9 champion Lady Crusaders were blanked in five innings by the WPIAL third seed. Union-New Castle pitcher Sarah Seamans tossed a four-hitter with 14 strikeouts.
McConnellsburg 14,
Coudersport 6
The D9 Class 1A runner-up Falcons led 6-1 after two innings, but it was all the D5 runner-up from there as McConnellsburg scored in every inning the rest of the way. It meets WPIAL champion and defending state champion West Greene Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.