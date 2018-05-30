SHIPPENSBURG — Redbank Valley’s Sam Hetrick was one of 27 District 9 entries to bring home a top-eight medal finish, all but one of them in Class 2A.
Three state titles were won with Bradford’s John Eakin winning the Class 3A shot put title. Top-seeded coming in with a state-best throw over 63 feet, he won with a toss of 58 feet, 10 3/4 inches to win by just over a foot over Somerset junior Nickolas Hyde.
The other two state titles came from the Class 2A girls in the shot put and javelin.
North Clarion’s top-seeded Tori Obenrader, on her last throw, won the shot put title with a toss of 45 feet, 5 3/4 inches, beating Greenwood junior Mallory Kauffman by a foot.
Two other D9 girls medaled in the shot put — Kane’s Trinity Clark and Punxsutawney’s Sam Dyson sixth and seventh respectively.
The senior Clark, also top-seeded in the javelin, wound up taking the title with a throw of 146 feet, 9 inches with Johnsonburg junior Skylar Sherry finishing second for the second straight year with a throw of 140 feet, 2 inches.
Moniteau’s Cambrie Campbell medaled with a fifth-place finish at 130 feet, 10 inches.
Dyson, Clark and Coudersport’s Adrian Page all medaled in the discus with a second, fifth and seventh. Dyson was runner-up to South Park junior Maura Huwalt (139 feet, 1 inch) by under three feet at 136 feet, 4 inches.
Other D9 medalists from Class 2A:
— Karns City senior Rebecca Pennington was seventh in the 3,200 run.
— Moniteau senior Jacob Patton was third in the 110 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles. Also for the Warriors, junior James Parenti was fourth in the discus.
— Moniteau sophomore Kendall Grossman finished second in the pole vault for the second straight year.
— Clarion senior Brendan Zerfoss was fifth in both the 200 and 400 dashes.
— The Brookville boys brought home four medals with Ian Thrush taking sixth in the 200 dash and running legs on the fifth-place 4x100 relay with Jack Krug, Bryan Dworek and John Frank, then running on the eighth-place 4x400 relay with Krug, Dworek, Dillon Olson and Frank. Bryan Dworek finished seventh in the long jump.
— Clarion-Limestone’s Riley Hummell finished eighth in the javelin.
— Keystone’s Brody Coleman finished fourth in the triple jump.
— Elk County Catholic’s 4x800 relay of Ben and Logan Hoffman, Matt Dippold and Jacob Carnovale finished fifth.
— Kane’s Bailey Blint was fourth in the shot put.
— Oswayo Valley’s Sara McKean finished fourth in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump.
