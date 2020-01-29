Here state- and Northwest Region-ranked wrestlers from the five District 9 Class 2A dual meet playoff teams in the latest papowerwrestling post. Regional rankings are listed in (parenthesis). Dual meet records going into this week are listed:
State Team Rankings: 11. Brookville, 19. Port Allegany, 22. Johnsonburg
11. BROOKVILLE (18-2)
106: (8). Logan Oakes, So.
113: 12/(3). Cayden Walter, Jr.
120: 11/(2). Owen Reinsel, So.
126: 24/(6). Brayden Kunselman, Fr.
152: (10). Wyatt Kulik, Sr.
160: (13). Wyatt Griffin, Jr.
170: (11). Jackson Zimmerman, Fr.
182: 25/(9). Elliot Park, Jr.
195: (10). Bryce Rafferty, So.
220: 3/(1). Nathan Taylor, Jr.
HWT: 1/(1). Colby Whitehill, Sr.
19. PORT ALLEGANY (9-2)
106: 24/(4). Chase Weimer, So.
113: 5/(2). Bryent Johnson, Sr.
126: 16/(2). Braedon Johnson, Jr.
132: (9). Isaiah Caden, Jr.
138: (4). Eli Petruzzi, Sr.
145: (10). Montgomery Tanner, Sr.
195: (11). Derek Kallenborn, Jr.
220: 18/(5). Justin Young, Jr.
22. JOHNSONBURG (15-4)
106: 25/(4)Wyatt Shaffer, Fr.
132: (10). Nolan Shaffer, Jr.
138: (5). Dalton Stahli, Jr.
145: (9). Kaden Dennis, Fr.
152: 15/(3). Aiden Zimmerman, Fr.
160: 11/(2). Cole Casilio, Jr.
170: (9). Isaac Zimmerman, Jr.
182: 23/(8). Tyler Watts, Sr.
195: (12). Camron Marciniak, Sr.
REDBANK VALLEY (15-2)
106: (6). Cole Bish, Fr.
113: (8). Ridge Cook, So.
126: (11). Trenten Rupp, Jr.
132: (12). Dalton Bish, Jr.
138: (11). Kris Shaffer, So.
145: 7/(1). Ethan Wiant, Sr.
195: 9/(5). Aiden Gardner, Jr.
HWT: 24/(5). Kobe Bonanno, Jr.
CURWENSVILLE (8-8)
106: (9). Jake Carfley, So.
138: 25/(3). Zach Holland, Sr.
170: 22/(8). Jake McCracken, Jr.
THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
TUESDAY, Jan. 28
Brookville at Punxsutawney
Curwensville at Clarion
Franklin at Redbank Valley
THURSDAY, Jan. 30
West Branch at Curwensville
Cameron County at Port Allegany
NOTABLE SCORES
Dec. 11: Brookville 39, Johnsonburg 31
Dec. 12: Redbank Valley 59, Curwensville 12
Dec. 17: Brookville 51, Redbank Valley 18
Jan. 4: Brookville 42, Johnsonburg 37
Jan. 7: Brookville 66, Curwensville 12
Jan. 10: Johnsonburg 54, Curwensville 16
Jan. 23: Port Allegany 34, Johnsonburg 26
D9 Class 2A Champions
2019-Brookville 43, Port Allegany 21
2018-Brookville 51, Brockway 18
2017-Brookville 67, Coudersport 6
2016-Brookville 53, Redbank Valley 14
2015-Brookville 56, Redbank Valley 11
2014-Brookville 39, Redbank Valley 26
• Round-robin format. Brookville and Redbank Valley both went 1-0 vs. Kane before final match
2013-Redbank Valley 33, Brookville 29
2012-Brookville 36, Ridgway 33
2011-Ridgway 32, Brookville 29
2010-Ridgway 53, Port Allegany 12
2009-Ridgway 46, Port Allegany 12
2008-Ridgway 42, Port Allegany 20
2007-Ridgway 42, Redbank Valley 19
2006-Port Allegany 36, Ridgway 24
2005-Port Allegany 43, Ridgway 29
2004-Brookville 38, Ridgway 33
2003-Brockway 37, Brookville 30
2002-Brockway 41, Ridgway 21
2001-Brookville 38, Clarion 24
2000-Ridgway 32, Brookville 20
1999-Brookville (state champions) 34, Ridgway 17