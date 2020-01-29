Here state- and Northwest Region-ranked wrestlers from the five District 9 Class 2A dual meet playoff teams in the latest papowerwrestling post. Regional rankings are listed in (parenthesis). Dual meet records going into this week are listed:

State Team Rankings: 11. Brookville, 19. Port Allegany, 22. Johnsonburg

11. BROOKVILLE (18-2)

106: (8). Logan Oakes, So.

113: 12/(3). Cayden Walter, Jr.

120: 11/(2). Owen Reinsel, So.

126: 24/(6). Brayden Kunselman, Fr.

152: (10). Wyatt Kulik, Sr.

160: (13). Wyatt Griffin, Jr.

170: (11). Jackson Zimmerman, Fr.

182: 25/(9). Elliot Park, Jr.

195: (10). Bryce Rafferty, So.

220: 3/(1). Nathan Taylor, Jr.

HWT: 1/(1). Colby Whitehill, Sr.

19. PORT ALLEGANY (9-2)

106: 24/(4). Chase Weimer, So.

113: 5/(2). Bryent Johnson, Sr.

126: 16/(2). Braedon Johnson, Jr.

132: (9). Isaiah Caden, Jr.

138: (4). Eli Petruzzi, Sr.

145: (10). Montgomery Tanner, Sr.

195: (11). Derek Kallenborn, Jr.

220: 18/(5). Justin Young, Jr.

22. JOHNSONBURG (15-4)

106: 25/(4)Wyatt Shaffer, Fr.

132: (10). Nolan Shaffer, Jr.

138: (5). Dalton Stahli, Jr.

145: (9). Kaden Dennis, Fr.

152: 15/(3). Aiden Zimmerman, Fr.

160: 11/(2). Cole Casilio, Jr.

170: (9). Isaac Zimmerman, Jr.

182: 23/(8). Tyler Watts, Sr.

195: (12). Camron Marciniak, Sr.

REDBANK VALLEY (15-2)

106: (6). Cole Bish, Fr.

113: (8). Ridge Cook, So.

126: (11). Trenten Rupp, Jr.

132: (12). Dalton Bish, Jr.

138: (11). Kris Shaffer, So.

145: 7/(1). Ethan Wiant, Sr.

195: 9/(5). Aiden Gardner, Jr.

HWT: 24/(5). Kobe Bonanno, Jr.

CURWENSVILLE (8-8)

106: (9). Jake Carfley, So.

138: 25/(3). Zach Holland, Sr.

170: 22/(8). Jake McCracken, Jr.

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

TUESDAY, Jan. 28

Brookville at Punxsutawney

Curwensville at Clarion

Franklin at Redbank Valley

THURSDAY, Jan. 30

West Branch at Curwensville

Cameron County at Port Allegany

NOTABLE SCORES

Dec. 11: Brookville 39, Johnsonburg 31

Dec. 12: Redbank Valley 59, Curwensville 12

Dec. 17: Brookville 51, Redbank Valley 18

Jan. 4: Brookville 42, Johnsonburg 37

Jan. 7: Brookville 66, Curwensville 12

Jan. 10: Johnsonburg 54, Curwensville 16

Jan. 23: Port Allegany 34, Johnsonburg 26

D9 Class 2A Champions

2019-Brookville 43, Port Allegany 21

2018-Brookville 51, Brockway 18

2017-Brookville 67, Coudersport 6

2016-Brookville 53, Redbank Valley 14

2015-Brookville 56, Redbank Valley 11

2014-Brookville 39, Redbank Valley 26

• Round-robin format. Brookville and Redbank Valley both went 1-0 vs. Kane before final match

2013-Redbank Valley 33, Brookville 29

2012-Brookville 36, Ridgway 33

2011-Ridgway 32, Brookville 29

2010-Ridgway 53, Port Allegany 12

2009-Ridgway 46, Port Allegany 12

2008-Ridgway 42, Port Allegany 20

2007-Ridgway 42, Redbank Valley 19

2006-Port Allegany 36, Ridgway 24

2005-Port Allegany 43, Ridgway 29

2004-Brookville 38, Ridgway 33

2003-Brockway 37, Brookville 30

2002-Brockway 41, Ridgway 21

2001-Brookville 38, Clarion 24

2000-Ridgway 32, Brookville 20

1999-Brookville (state champions) 34, Ridgway 17

