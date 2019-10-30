It’ll be 13 District 9 football teams gunning for titles in the smallest four PIAA classifications as the postseason begins Friday night.
Not everybody has games the opening weekend of the playoffs as Redbank Valley Bulldogs and Union/A-C Valley don’t play until next week in the Class 1A semifinals.
That game will definitely be on a neutral field, likely at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium, Brockway’s Varischetti Field or even Mansell Stadium in DuBois next Friday or Saturday. Obviously, all three venues are turfed.
The lone Class 1A game this week is Friday’s No. 5 Smethport (5-4) at No. 4 Elk County Catholic (5-4) preliminary round game at Dutch Country Stadium in St. Marys.
The Crusaders’ 18-0 win over the Hubbers last week in Smethport sets up a rematch one week later in St. Marys since ECC passed Smethport in the final point standings.
The ECC-Smethport winner advances to the semifinals against top-seeded and unbeaten Coudersport also Nov. 8 or 9 at a neutral site that could be at Bradford’s turfed facility.
The Falcons (9-0) are the defending champions after plowing through last year’s bracket as the sixth seed, routing Redbank Valley and topping No. 2 seed Clarion-Limestone before routing top-seeded Smethport 44-7 in the final.
The D9 champion lands in the state playoffs Nov. 22 or 23 against either the District 10 or District 5 champion.
CLASS 2A — Six teams make up the bracket with top-seeded Ridgway (9-1) and No. 2 seed Clarion (9-1) getting byes this week into the semifinals. The Elkers routed the Bobcats, 42-0, in their regular-season meeting.
Friday’s games have No. 3 seed Brookville (8-2) hosting No. 6 seed Kane (5-4) and No. 4 seed Keystone (9-1) hosting No. 5 seed Karns City (7-3). Clarion gets the Brookville/Kane winner while Ridgway plays the Karns City/Keystone winner next week at neutral sites.
All these teams played each other with the exception of Keystone, which played in the Small Small-South Division. Brookville beat Kane, 33-14, while outlasting Karns City, 42-41, in double-overtime earlier this year. Ridgway’s lone loss was a 25-21 loss at Kane early in the season, but the Elkers have won eight straight games with wins over Brookville (28-14) and Karns City (19-13) as well.
Karns City beat Kane, 22-9.
The D9 champion lands in the state playoff in three weeks, Nov. 22 or 23 against either the District 5 or District 10 champion.
CLASS 3A — St. Marys is the No. 3 seed for the District 5-8-9 Sub-Regional Tournament, a four-team setup that has the Flying Dutchmen (6-4) playing No. 2 seed Westinghouse (7-3) of the Pittsburgh City League (District 8) at Cupples Stadium in Pittsburgh Friday night.
The winner lands in next week’s final against the No. 4 Somerset (3-7) at No. 1 Bedford (8-2) game at a site and time to be determined.
From there, the champion faces the District 6 champion Nov. 15 or 16 at a site and time to be determined.
CLASS 4A — The Clearfield Bison (8-2) heads to the District 6-9 Sub-Regional playoffs, opening at home Friday in a semifinal game of a three-team bracket as the No. 2 seed against No. 3 seed Juniata (4-6).
The winner heads to the final against top-seeded Bellefonte (8-2), which received a first-round bye.
Bellefonte beat Clearfield earlier in the year, 28-19, back on Sept. 27.
The sub-regional champion lands in the state bracket Nov. 15 or 16 against either the District 10 or City League champion at a site and time to be announced.