HYDE — Looking to further erase the disappointing end to their dual meet postseason, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team moves on to the individual side of things starting this weekend at the District 9 Class 2A Tournament held once again at Clearfield Area High School.
“The district duals didn’t sit well with anyone, me or coaching staff,” said Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick, whose team went 0-1 at the D9 Duals with a loss to Port Allegany and finished the year at 17-3. “The kids feel like they have another chance and are working toward that. It’s a long season and you have to be totally into this. You’re either in or out. You have to be prepared every match because, if not, you’re no going very far.”
The Bulldogs and Brookville are the only two teams fielding a full 14-man postseason in what’s probably the smallest field in history of the tournament since two classifications began in the mid-1970s. Thirteen teams are sending just 134 wrestlers to Clearfield.
Quality-wise, the Bulldogs, Raiders, Brockway and Kane each have eight wrestlers seeded in the top four — the top four finishers in each weight class advance to the Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon March 1-2. Brookville, Brockway, Kane and Port Allegany all have three No. 1 seeds.
The Bulldogs’ lone top seed is junior Ethan Wiant at 132 pounds. Sophomore Trenten Rupp and senior Brayden Altobelli are No. 2 seeds at 113 and 120 pounds. The Bulldogs have four No. 3 seeds in senior returning state qualifier Mason Songer at 126, senior Hunter Martz at 138, sophomore Hudson Martz at 182 and sophomore Kobe Bonanno at heavyweight.
Freshman 106-pounder Ridge Cook and sophomore 195-pounder Aiden Gardner are No. 4 seeds.
“We did well at the seeding meeting and we’re positioned where we want to be as a whole,” Kundick said. “I don’t think anybody was put where they couldn’t do well to start off. How you do in the consolations win tournaments, not finals.
“We want to get as many guys to Sharon and have the possibility to get most to Sharon. It all boils down to not having bad matches.”
Also seeded in the top eight are No. 6 seed Noah Anderson at 160 and three No. 7 seeds in Dalton Bish at 145, Caleb Snyder at 152 and Ray Shreckengost at 220. Unseeded entries are Noah Anderson at 160 and Colton Bartley at 170.
Like the past few years at Clearfield, both Class 2A and 3A will run concurrently in the school’s two gymnasiums with Class 2A going once again in the “new” gymnasium. Friday, preliminary round action along with quarterfinals and two rounds of consolations, if needed, will be wrestled. With the low amount of wrestlers, Friday’s schedule shouldn’t last too long.
Four weight classes have eight or fewer wrestlers, including five at 113 pounds meaning just one wrestler in that weight class won’t advance to Sharon.
Saturday, semifinals and consolation wrestling start at 10:30 a.m. with the parade of champions, finals and consolation finals starting at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Seven district champions return this year — Kane’s Alec English, Brockway’s two-time champion Anthony Glasl and Garrett McClintick, Port Allegany’s Bryent Johnson, Curwensville’s Blake Passarelli and Brookville’s Whitehill — and 26 of the 56 regional qualifiers.
Passarelli and Whitehill are the only returning state medalists, each earning eighth-place finishes last year in Hershey. English, Glasl, Bryent Johnson, McClintick, Redbank Valley’s Mason Songer and Coudersport’s Eli Ayers are returning state qualifiers.
Here’s a closer look at the Bulldogs’ postseason lineup:
106: Ridge Cook, Fr. (20-8)
The fourth-seeded Cook opens the eight-man bracket in the quarterfinals against Kane’s Alex Bechakas with the winner likely getting top-seeded Owen Reinsel of Brookville. Cook dealt Bechakas a technical fall win at the Hickory Tournament to start the season.
Cook is 4-2 overall against the bracket, with wins over No. 7 seed Jacob Carfley of Curwensville, Bechakas, No. 6 seed Derek Peterson of Johnsonburg and No. 8 seed Gavin Fehlman of Sheffield. He’s been pinned by Reinsel and lost a 13-3 major decision to No. 2 seed Bryent Johnson of Port Allegany.
113: Trenten Rupp, So. (19-8)
The second-seeded Rupp opens the five-man bracket in the semifinals against Brookville’s Cayden Walter. Rupp won their regular-season meeting 4-2 and he was majored 13-5 by No. 1 seed Reese Vollmer of Port Allegany.
“He’ll have to beat Walter again and he’s sitting pretty good in a five-guy weight class,” Kundick said.
120: Brayden Altobelli, Sr.
(23-6)
Another No. 2 seed for the Bulldogs, Altobelli faces No. 7 seed Cole Norlin of Johnsonburg in the quarterfinals of the eight-man bracket. He’s 2-1 against the bracket this year, beating Brockway’s No. 3 seed Dom Inzana (8-5) and Clarion’s No. 4 seed Login Dehner (15-7) with a 5-2 loss to No. 1 seed Braedon Johnson of Port Allegany in the Hickory Tournament finals back in December.
“He wrestled a good match against Johnson and we’re looking forward to that again, but we have to get through Norlin first. You can’t look ahead,” Kundick said.
Altobelli was ranked No. 26 in the state at 126 pounds by papowerwrestling.com.
126: Mason Songer, Sr. (27-3)
The third-seeded Songer opens the 10-man bracket in the quarterfinals against Ridgway’s No. 6 seed Gary Emerick. Songer hasn’t wrestled anyone in the bracket.
The top three seeds — Brockway’s Glasl, Curwensville’s Passarelli and Songer — are all returning state qualifiers. Passarelli and Glasl are ranked Nos. 4 and 10 in the state by papowerwrestling.com and both own one state medal.
A win over Emerick likely gets a semifinal matchup against No. 2 seed Passarelli. Glasl and No. 4 seed Parker Fleming of Brookville are on the other side of the bracket.
Songer qualified for states after finishing fourth at districts and regionals last year.
“Obviously Mason wasn’t going to get a top two seed but he’ll be fine,” Kundick said. “He’s one of the best four. We’ll shake it out in the semis and see what happens in the final. He kicks it in at tournaments. He’s a senior, it’s districts and I think it’ll happen again.”
132:
Ethan Wiant, Jr. (28-6)
The Bulldogs’ lone top seed is ranked No. 27 in the state and he’ll open in the quarterfinals against No. 8 seed Dylan Kelly of Coudersport. Wiant pinned Kelly in 58 seconds in their meeting at the Coudersport Duals in January.
A Wiant win gets him in the semifinals against probably No. 4 seed Eli Petruzzi of Port Allegany. Wiant beat Petruzzi twice this year, a 6-2 decision at the season-opening Hickory Tournament and a 7-0 blanking at the D9 Duals. No. 2 seed Cabe Park of Brookville and No. 3 seed Nolan Shaffer of Johnsonburg are on the other side of the bracket. Wiant beat Park 5-4 in January and Shaffer 6-2.
“Ethan’s had a great year with losses to good kids and no bad losses,” Kundick said. “He’s learned through the losses. He has 28 wins and is in a good spot going into districts.”
138:
Hunter Martz, Sr. (5-5)
It’s been an injury-shortened season for Martz, who is the third seed with his first bout in the quarterfinals against No. 6 seed Montgomery Tanner of Port Allegany. He’s worked through a shoulder injury that he actually first suffered against Tanner at the Hickory Tournament in December, forcing him to default.
He’s on the same side of the bracket as No. 2 seed Tino Inzana with top-seeded Noah Blankenship of Kane and No. 4 seed Dalton Stahli of Johnsonburg on the other side of the bracket.
“He’s a sleeper,” Kundick claimed. “He’s as good as anyone in the bracket, he’s been hurt and we’re looking forward to this. I think he’ll do fine.”
Martz is a two-time district runner-up.
“We brought him along slow,” Kundick said. “He’s been practicing, but I didn’t let him wrestle to get as healthy as he can for the postseason.”
145: Dalton Bish, So. (13-7)
Seeded No. 7, Bish opens with unseeded Conner Ryckman of Brockway in the preliminary round with the winner moving on to face No. 2 seed Colton Gietler of Oswayo Valley. Port Allegany’s top-seeded Isaac Smoker and No. 4 seed Camron Marciniak of Johnsonburg are on the other side of the bracket.
152: Caleb Snyder, Sr. (13-13)
The No. 7 seed, Snyder opens in the quarterfinals against Kane’s No. 2 seed Aiden Hulings, who’s ranked No. 7 in the state. Hulings is ranked ahead of top-seeded Cole Casilio of Johnsonburg. Casilio, on the other side of the bracket, is ranked No. 17. Brookville’s No. 4 seed Jacob Cable is also on the other side.
160: Noah Anderson, So. (9-7)
Anderson is seeded sixth in the 11-man bracket and opens with unseeded Alex Sanderson of Port Allegany in the preliminary round. The winner gets No. 3 seed Isaac Zimmerman of Johnsonburg in the semifinals. Brockway’s No. 2 seed Noah Bash is on the same side of the bracket while Kane’s top-seeded Alec English, ranked No. 4 in the state, and No. 4 seed Cole Bressler of Curwensville is on the other side of the bracket.
170:
Colton Bartley, So. (8-13)
The unseeded Bartley opens with No. 4 seed Ethan Finch of Sheffield in the preliminary round with the winner getting No. 5 seed Derek Kallenborn of Port Allegany in the quarterfinals. Top-seeded Elliot Park of Brookville is also on the same side of the bracket. No. 2 seed Tyler Watts of Johnsonburg and No. 3 seed Cameron Whisner of Kane are on the other side of the bracket.
182: Hudson Martz, So. (21-8)
The third-seeded Martz opens in the quarterfinals of the nine-man bracket with No. 6 seed Braden MacBeth of Brookville in the quarterfinals with the winner likely facing No. 3 seed Teddy Race of Kane in the semifinals. Brockway’s No. 1 seed Garrett McClintick, ranked No. 3 in the state, is on the other side of the bracket with No. 4 seed Dalton Distrola of Port Allegany.
Martz beat MacBeth, 10-6, during the regular season and majored Distrola 10-2 at the D9 Duals. He didn’t face McClintick, but did pin the Rovers’ Eric Johnson, the top seed at 195.
“McClintick is definitely the front-runner, but Hudson has beaten a lot of wrestlers in that weight class. He’s a fun wrestler to watch,” Kundick said.
195:
Aiden Gardner, So. (27-2)
Gardner is the No. 4 seed, but was the highest ranked D9 wrestler at that weight in the latest state rankings at No. 16, just ahead of No. 17 Justin Young of Port Allegany. Young is seeded third while last year’s 170-pound champion, Brockway’s Eric Johnson, is the top seed with returning state qualifier Eli Ayers of Coudersport at No. 2. The late shuffling made the bracket even tougher.
“To me, he’s the best in the weight class, but he has to prove it,” Kundick said. “He has plenty of confidence. He has a lot of drive because that’s where he wants to be. He has a long way to go, he’s a sophomore, but has the drive to win. He’s strong and a tall and lanky 195-pounder.”
Gardner’s only two losses are to freshman standout Brayden Crocker of Class 3A Cranberry. He’s majored No. 8 seed Nathan Taylor of Brookville, beat No. 6 seed Tyler Van Tassel of Clarion 12-8 and pinned No. 7 seed Matt Berger of Johnsonburg.
Gardner likely opens in the quarterfinals against Kane’s No. 5 seed Dominic Cartwright, who wrestles unseeded Gage Ross of Curwensville. Johnson is on the same side of the bracket as Gardner while Ayers and Young are probably clashing in the other semifinal.
220:
Ray Shreckengost, Fr. (4-4)
The No. 7 seed opens with No. 2 seed Tanner LaBenne of Brookville in the quarterfinals. The two didn’t face each other during the season.
Brockway’s No. 3 seed Justin Smith is also on the same side of the bracket with top-seeded Ty Stahli of Kane and No. 4 seed Cale Ayers of Coudersport on the other side.
HWT:
Kobe Bonanno, So. (12-7)
The third-seeded Bonanno opens the eight-man bracket in the quarterfinals against No. 6 seed Hayden Thompson. The two met earlier in the season with Bonanno notching a key 2-1 win in the Bulldogs’ win over the Rovers.
No. 2 seed Nick Knowles of Sheffield is also on the same side of the bracket as Bonanno while top-seeded Colby Whitehill of Brookville and No. 4 seed Shawn Nystrom of Kane are on the other side. Whitehill is the heavy favorite, but Bonanno is in good position to advance to regionals with a top-four finish.
Bonanno, who weighs around 230, saw time at 220 this year and wrestled 11 of his 19 bouts at heavyweight. He’ll have to navigate around bigger foes like Thompson, Whitehill and Knowles.
“He just needs to stay focused and get it done,” Kundick said. “Like it is for any of them, there’s nothing easy at districts or regionals.”
