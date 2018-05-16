BROOKVILLE — Here is a closer look at this Friday’s District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships held at Brookville Area High School. It’ll be a combined event this year with Class 3A, which will run concurrently:
SCHEDULE — Unless rain changes things — the backup date is Saturday — field events begin at 12:30 p.m. (girls’ pole vault and javelin), and 1 p.m. (girls’ high jump, boys’ long jump and shot put) with preliminary races on the track starting at 2 p.m. The final event, the 4x400-meter relay, is scheduled to go at 8:10 p.m.
WHAT’S AT STAKE? A berth in the PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University May 25-26. A top-two finish guarantees a spot while athletes can also qualify by making state-qualifying standards.
NEW FACES — It’s the traditional Class AA field the St. Marys boys and Punxsutawney girls for the current cycle.
TEAM TITLE FAVORITES — Give an even more solid nod on the boys’ side this year to the host and defending champion Raiders, who have four No. 1 seeds and five No. 2 seeds. The girls race is close to a toss-up with Elk County Catholic, Brookville, Johnsonburg and Kane all having a shot to win it.
DISTRICT
QUALIFIERS
Seeds listed
BOYS
Redbank Valley
100 dash: 4. Keaton Kahle.
200 dash: 7. Keaton Kahle.
High jump: 1. Sam Hetrick, 16. Declan Fricko.
Pole vault: T9. Travis Crawford.
Discus: 14. Logan Minich.
Javelin: 11. Austin Rupp.
Union
1,600 run: 10. Quintin Weaver.
400 dash: 16. Tye Sapien.
800 run: 13. Quintin Weaver.
Pole Vault: 3. Nolan Cumberland.
GIRLS
Redbank Valley
4x800 relay: 6. Rhiannon Laughlin, Kim Westover, Emma Huffman, Carley Shick.
100 dash: 14. Elisabeth Hook, 17. Haley Minich.
4x100 relay: 6. Haley Minich, Elisabeth Hook, Paiton Rizzo, Taylor King, Lexi Holt.
400 dash: 8. Carley Shick.
4x400 relay: 8. Emily Gourley, Haley Minich, Kim Westover, Carley Shick, Alaina Hook.
Long jump: 8. Paiton Rizzo.
Triple jump: 4. Paiton Rizzo, 9. Elisabeth Hook.
High jump: T7. Brooke Eberle and Emily Gourley.
Shot put: 10. Maddy Marshall.
Discus: 12. Grace Dougherty, 18. Karlee Wells.
Javelin: 5. Zoie Stewart, 10. Maddy Marshall, Karlee Wells.
Union
No qualifiers.
