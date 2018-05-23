BROOKVILLE — In a competitive field of jumpers, Redbank Valley sophomore Sam Hetrick was the best.
One year after his breakthrough performance in a third-place finish as a freshman, Hetrick followed it up by winning it this time clearing 6 foot, 2 inches to earn his first trip to states at last Friday’s District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships.
He’s the first Bulldog to win the high jump since Korbin Hornberger took the event in 2015. Doug Bish won it in 2007.
He’ll be jumping at Shippensburg University Friday at 12:30 p.m. He’s the only area state qualifier.
“I’m excited,” Hetrick said. I’d like to break my school record and at least medal.”
Hetrick was one of four jumpers to clear 6 feet at districts last year, but once the tiebreakers sort itself out, he wound up third.
This time around, he was the last man standing, trying to clear 6 feet, 4 inches after clinching the district title. He had cleared a school-record 6-5 the previous week at the Redbank Valley Invitational.
“I wanted to try to make every height the first try and if it came down me and whomever at the end, I just wanted to get clean through it and get to states,” said Hetrick.
He, Brookville’s De-Angelo Coffey and St. Marys’ Anthony Cortina qualified. Coffey, who tied with Hetrick last year, and Cortina both cleared 6 feet with the same amount of misses.
“He’s worked his butt off the last year,” assistant coach Megan Harmon said. “He had his PR at RBV Invite at 6-5 and he’s just been a workhorse. He’s put in extra time in practice, he stays late and does whatever you ask him to do and he gained confidence this year, most importantly.”
It has definitely been about the work for Hetrick.
“After districts last year, I loved high jump,” he said. “I do box jumps almost every day and jump rope and coming into this year, this was my favorite event. I got 6-2 my first meet and was stuck there until last Thursday (at RBV Invite).”
Now it’s off to states for some very valuable experience. However, it could be more than that if he gets over 6-4.
“It’s all about timing and putting it together,” Harmon said. “It’s a bigger event atmosphere. There are kids who are going to be better than him, but he could place at states.”
Bulldogs head coach Andy Rex concurred.
“We are so proud of Samuel and all of his performances this season,” Rex said. “Even when the weather didn’t permit for big jumps, he still battled and performed at an elite level. The district meet was a very long day for these kids and the boys’ high jump was the last to go. To sit all day and still jump at 6-2 was pretty impressive.
“We look forward to this Friday to see what he can do with some rest and focus. If he can clear that 6-4 mark, I think he’ll have a good chance to get on the medal stand at states. He has showed up at every meet this year with big jumps and I expect nothing less of him at the big show.”
The Bulldogs’ returning state qualifier in junior Keaton Kahle had himself among the contenders in a loaded 100-meter dash field, but with the headwind slowing down times on the frontstretch, the margin of error was very little.
That meant a top-two finish would likely be it for a talented field, but for Kahle it was a remarkably frustrating finish to his season when he finished second in his preliminary heat with a time of 11.59.
Amazingly, he was edged for the sixth and final spot in the finals by Clarion’s Marshall Powers, who ran in another heat. It broke down to Marshall beating Kahle by 1/10,000 of a second.
Kahle wound up seventh.
“It was unfortunate that Keaton was unable to advance,” Rex said. “We had a pretty hefty headwind and that makes it tough to sprint at or near those regular season best times. It looked like the entire field had slower times than their season bests.
“With Keaton missing the finals by 1/10,000th of a second was a heartbreaker. He has worked so hard this season to put himself into a state ‘automatic qualifier’ position and to see this happen just hurts. Fortunately, he will have yet another season to perform.”
While Hetrick was the lone Bulldog to score points with a top-six finish, the Lady Bulldogs had three top-six finishes.
The highest finish came from the fourth-place 4x100 relay of Haley Minich, Paiton Rizzo, Elisabeth Hook and Taylor King. They finished in 52.81 seconds, cutting almost a second off their best time.
Carley Shick was fifth in the 400 dash (1:04.27) and ran a leg on the sixth-place 4x800 relay that consisted of Kim Westover, Emma Huffman and Rhiannon Laughlin. They cut over 11 seconds off their best time, crossing the line in 11:04.92.
“Even though we are not taking any girls to the state meet, I was very happy with the results from the district meet,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Fricko said. “The 4x100 and 4x800 both looked solid and we only lose one senior on each squad. Carley Shick ran a strong 400 and excellent legs in both the 4x400 and 4x800. She had a great day overall.”
Other finishes for the Bulldogs:
— Declan Fricko cleared 5 feet, 8 inches, finishing 10th in the high jump.
— Travis Crawford tied for ninth in the pole vault, clearing 11 feet.
— Logan Minich was 13th in the discus with a throw of 115 feet, 3 inches.
— Austin Rupp finished eighth in the javelin with a toss of 136 feet, 1 inch.
For the Lady Bulldogs:
— The 4x400 relay of Minich, Westover, Emily Gourley and Shick finished 10th in 4:37.9.
— Rizzo tied for 10th in the long jump at 15 feet, 3 inches and placed 14th in the triple jump at 31 feet, 9 inches.
— Hook and Minich were 15th and 16th in the 100 dash at 13.94 and 14.13 seconds. Hook was eighth in the triple jump at 32 feet, 6 3/4 inches.
— Brooke Eberle and Emily Gourley tied for eighth in the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 8 inches.
— In the throws, Maddy Marshall was 13th in the shot put (29 feet, 6 inches) and discus (98 feet 1 inch) and 17th in the javelin (92 feet, 9 inches). Grace Dougherty was 14th in the discus (97 feet, 6 inches) and Karlee Wells finished 18th (80 feet, 7 inches). Zoie Stewart was 10th in the javelin (103 feet, 11 inches) while Wells was 16th (94 feet, 3 inches).
— Union sent three district qualifiers to Brookville. Quintin Weaver was ninth in the 1,600 run (4:55.36) and 10th in the 800 run (2:20.32). Tye Sapien was ninth in the 400 dash (55.14) and Nolan Cumberland cleared 11 feet, 6 inches to finish tied for seventh.
