BROCKWAY — With the District 9 Class 1A championship coming down to a shootout, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs soccer team came up big when it mattered most.
After last Wednesday’s final against Brockway on its own Varischetti Field remained tied at 1-1 after 80 minutes of regulation and 30 minutes of overtime, it came down to a penalty kick shootout showdown.
In a most-of-five setup, here’s how it went:
— The Lady Bulldogs’ Rhiannon Laughlin scored against Brockway goalkeeper Rylee Welsh.
— Brockway’s Eva Bisbey hit the crossbar.
— Teja Hageter put the Lady Bulldogs up 2-0 with her goal.
— Lady Bulldogs goalkeeper Gabby Dinger stops a shot by Amanda Decker.
— Josey Adams’ shot went over the crossbar.
— Brockway’s Madalynn Heckman’s shot hits the crossbar.
— Welsh keeps the Lady Rovers’ hopes alive with a stop of Alaina Hook’s shot.
— And in the fourth shot for Brockway, which had to score to stay alive, it was Dinger stopping Delaney Wineberg’s shot.
And time to celebrate for the 16-3 Lady Bulldogs, who won their first-ever D9 title. They’ll face District 10 champion Cambridge Springs in the second round of the PIAA playoffs on Saturday at a site and time to be announced.
“We absolutely love beating (Brockway) here after we have to travel up here’s as the one seed, so we’re happy that happened,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Dawson said. “But when it came to PKs, every year a month leading up to the playoffs that’s we do in practice. If you talk to the girls, they were they were looking me saying ‘That’s why we do this?’ I’m like, ‘absolutely,’ just in case it gets there, so they stepped up they knocked the shots in. But Gabby absolutely killed it in there at the end, getting those stops.”
Dinger, according to Dawson, followed the basic strategy in stopping a penalty kick.
“Guess right, that’s pretty much what it comes down to,” Dawson smiled. “Either you guess right you make a save, you guess wrong you look stupid, but she looked good today.”
Dinger elaborated a bit more on the approach.
“(Assistant) Coach Courtney (Syfert) always tells me to stay on me feet and keep my hands warm, so before I go on I warm them up so they’re ready to go,” Dinger said. “It’s such a great feeling because I feel like the team in front of me played so well defensively and offensively, and I have the opportunity to return the favor for them and save it for them.”
Laughlin’s clutch left leg has scored all four of the team’s on-field goals in the postseason — she had a hat trick in the 3-0 win over Clarion — and her direct kick 20 yards out from the left wing with 52.7 seconds left in the first half got past the goalie Welsh and deflected off inside the far post and into the net.
“It was like the last game against Clarion, basically the same exact spot” Laughlin said.
And then her opening goal to start the shootout set the tone in a tense setup.
“I think it definitely led off with some confidence and everyone’s nerves were really high,” Laughlin said. “I think it calmed us a little bit and we were able to gain confidence that we can keep scoring.”
It didn’t take long for Brockway to tie things up early in the second half when the Lady Bulldogs were called for handball in the goalie box and Delaney Wineberg beat Dinger to tie it up just 99 seconds into the half.
“We thought for the most part we had the momentum on our side. They ended up scoring that PK,” Dawson said. “I’ll go to my grave thinking that it hit (Teja Hageter’s) face and not her arm, but in the end it worked out. But offensively, we knew we wanted to try to get indirect kicks and direct kicks or corners because lately we’ve been doing really well finishing those, so we just wanted to give our give our offense an opportunity if we got those chances and (Rhiannon) knocked another one in.”
The Lady Bulldogs outshot Brockway, 14-5, and hold a 4-1 advantage on corners throughout the 110 minutes of field play. The direct kick edge at least on ones within range of the net was 8-3 in favor of the Lady Bulldogs.
Dawson was pleased with his defense that took away some of Brockway’s big threats.
“We knew most of their offense was trying to play long ball to (Danielle Wood), so we had Quinn (Fricko) shading her most of the game,” Dawson said. “We had our defense playing a little deeper than we usually do to try to take away those quick little counters that they like, but I thought Quinn did an absolute great job shutting her down. And our defense was able to take some pressure off them because they could kind of read where Quinn was pushing her and if Wood gave the ball up where she was making a run and they could pick her up, but it all started with Quinn Franco there.”
So then it was on to the shootout for the title. Dawson had his list made up ahead of time.
“I had a premonition or maybe a gut feeling it was getting there, so I’d be at work jotting down lineups in my head. Even today, I had the lineup who I was going to go, first five and then second five,” Dawson said. “But more importantly, I had to look at them and ask if they wanted to take the kick because if they don’t want to be out there, then they’re already in their own head and we had one or two who straight up, didn’t want to be there.
“I had them on the list for a reason I know they would have done well when they went up their to strike it, but you know, it’s all about confidence.”
So Laughlin and Hageter scored, Adams and Hook missed and Mia Gourley was the No. 5 shooter who didn’t have to take a turn because a 2-0 lead with one round left was not needed.
Next up for the Lady Bulldogs is D10 champion Cambridge Springs, which improved to 13-4-1 with a 3-1 win over Seneca last Saturday in Saegertown. This Saturday’s winner moves into the PIAA semifinals next Tuesday.
On the other half of the bracket, it’s the WPIAL champion Greensburg Central Catholic taking on the winner of Tuesday’s West Branch at Fannett-Metal game this Saturday with the winner of that game taking on the Redbank Valley/Cambridge Springs winner.
“I had at least five of these seniors when they were in seventh grade when I was a junior high coach and I preached to them that if they stuck together and did everything outside of the season to work on their game, by the time they were seniors they’d be all right and that’s exactly what they did,” Dawson said of his team. “They set the tone. They played indoor every winter, they were either playing travel ball with me or a different coach and it was just all the work they put in during the offseason that really just worked for us today.”