INDIANA — Four District 9 Class 2A wrestlers secured a top-eight medal finish at last Saturday’s Super Regional Tournament held at Indiana University’s Kovalchick Center.
Brookville’s Nathan Taylor and Owen Reinsel, Johnsonburg’s Cole Casilio and Sheffield’s Ethan Finch turned in a top-four finish that advances them into Friday’s eight-man bracket at Hershey’s Giant Center.
And since a top-eight finish gets a medal, it’s now down to sorting out the order.
Taylor (26-1), who placed fourth at 215 at states a year ago, left little doubt who the best heavyweight was on this day at IUP’s Kovalchick Center as he lived up to recently being tabbed the No. 1 wrestler in the state by papowerwrestling.com following the regional tournaments.
He reached the finals with a pair of first-period falls — pinning Tussey Mountain junior Matt Watkins in 1:47 in the quarterfinals and Reynolds senior Guy Rocco John-Daniello in 1:37 in the semifinals. The Raider had already pinned John-Daniello twice this year.
Watkins (17-5) and John-Daniello (24-5) were both state qualifiers a year ago and came in ranked No. 8 and No. 9, respectively. However, neither advances as Watkins went 0-2 and John-Daniello 1-3 en rote to a sixth-place finish.
Those two pins set up a finals showdown against Marion Center senior Marvin Beatty (26-2), the recently crowned Southwest Region champ who entered Super Regionals ranked No. 2.
Beatty reached the finals with a pair of pins himself, including a thrilling fall in the finals that saw him reverse Laurel’s Mitch Miles (33-8) to his back and get the fall with three seconds remaining. Beatty fell behind 6-0 in the bout and still trailed 6-5 when he reversed Miles to his back at the end.
Taylor made the first move in the finals, taking down the Stinger 34 seconds into the match to lead 2-0 after one period. Taylor chose bottom in the second and wasted little time reversing Beatty before putting him on his back for two nearfall points and a 6-0 lead.
Beatty finally got on the board when he reversed the Raider at 1:11 mark of the second, but Taylor returned the favor with 26 seconds left to make it 8-2 after two full periods.
Beatty chose down in the third, but the Stinger never got out. Taylor turned him for two more nearfall points early in the period before riding out Beatty in what turned out to be a 10-2 major decision in a battle of the top two ranked heavyweights in the state.
Reinsel, who went 3-1 on to finish third at 120 pounds to guarantee himself his second PIAA medal in three trips to states.
He opened the day strong, jumping out to a fast 5-0 lead against Tussey Mountain junior Trevor Husick (19-5) before pinning the Titan in 1:30. Husick went to finish fifth.
The win but Reinsel into the semifinals, where he ran into a buzz-saw in Bishop McCort freshman phenom Mason Gibson (19-0), the state’s No. 1 ranked wrestler at the weight. Gibson took down Reinsel (ranked No. 4) seven times and scored a couple sets of nearfall points in a 21-5 technical fall in 4:23.
Gibson went to beat two-time state champion Gary Steen (27-1), a senior from Reynolds, 5-1 in the Super Regional finals.
As for Reinsel, he bounced back with a strong 6-1 win against Tyrone senior Hunter Walk (17-5), a returning sixth-place PIAA medalist, to punch his ticket to Hershey.
Reinsel capped off his day by pinning Fort LeBoeuf freshman JoJo Przybycien (18-8) in 1:26 in the third-place match.
Johsonburg’s Cole Casilio finished second at 160 to secure D9’s third Class 2A state medal. The No. 6-ranked senior Ram lost 3-2 in the ultimate tiebreaker period to the top-ranked Corrado.
Sheffield’s Ethan Finch, a returning medalist, won the 189-pound title.
Casilio’s 138-pound teammate Nolan Shaffer fell a win shy of advancing while Port Allegany’s Braedon Johnson and Kane’s Luke Ely failed to advance at 126 and 152 pounds.
RESULTS
INDIANA — Here are the final results from Saturday’s PIAA Class AA West Super Regional Wrestling Tournament held at IUP. The Top 4 finishers advance to Hershey on Friday for thee medal rounds of the state tournament.
Team Standings
1. Burrell (BUR) 56; 2. Reynolds (REY) 52; 3. Hickory (H) 48.5; 4. Brookville (BV) 41; 5. Forest Hills (FH) 36.5; 6. Laurel (L) 33; 7. Saegertown (SAE) 31; 8(t). Chestnut Ridge (CR) 30; 8(t). Fort Leboeuf (FL) 30; 8(t). Mount Pleasant (MP) 30; 8(t). St. Joseph’s Catholic (SJ) 30; 12. Greenville (GRE) 28; 13(t). Philipsburg-Osceola (PO) 25; 13(t). Blad Eagle Area (BEA) 25; 15. Marion Center (MC) 24; 16. Frazier (FRA) 23.5; 17(t). Glendale 23; 17(t). Bishop McCort (BM) 23; 19(t). Johnsonburg (JB) 21; 19(t). Sheffield (SHE) 21; 19(t). South Park (SP) 21; 22(t) Carlynton (CAR) 20; 22(t). Mount Union (MU) 22; 24. Freedom Area (FA) 18; 25. Penn Valley (PV) 17.5; 26(t). Blackhawk (BLA) 16; 26(t). Harbor Creek (HC) 16; 26(t). North Star 16; 29(t). Commodore Perry (CP) 15; 29(t). McGuffey (MG) 15; 31(t). Bentworth (BEN) 14; 31(t) Burgettstown (BURG) 14; 31(t). Tussey Mountain (TM) 14; 34. Girard (GIR) 13; 35(t). West Branch (WB) 12; 35(t) Richland (RICH) 12; 35(t) Corry (COR) 12; 38(t). Cambria Heights (CH) 11; 38(t). Mercer (MER) 11; 38(t). Quaker Valley (QV) 11; 41(t) Beth-Center (BC) 10; 41(t). Knock (KNO) 11; 43. Meyersdale (MEY) 9; 44. Westmont-Hilltop (WH) 8.5; 45(t). Derry Area (DA) 7; 45(t) Eisenower (E) 7; 47(t). Conneaut Area (CA) 6; 47(t). Elizabeth Forward (EF) 6; 49. Tyrone (TYR) 4; 50(t). Central (CEN), Huntingdon (HUN), Kane (K), Ligonier Valley (LV), Port Allegany (PA) 0.
Finals
106-Hunter Robison (SAE) dec. Cooper Hornack (BUR), 1-0.
113-Coen Bainey (BEA) dec. Bryce Beatty (MU), 9-2.
120-Mason Gibson (BM) dec. Gary Steen (REY), 5-1.
126-Joey Fischer (SP) dec. Connor Saylor (H), 3-0.
132-Jackson Arrington (FH) maj. dec. Connor Pierce (HC), 21-8.
138-Brock McMillen (G) dec. Ian Oswalt (BUR), 5-1.
145-Kaeden Berger (REY) dec. Kenny Duschek (BLA), 2-1 (TB2).
152-Grant Mackay (L) maj. dec. Yoder (NS), 17-6.
160-A.J. Corrado (BUR) dec. Cole Casilio (JB), 3-2 (TB2).
172-Rune Lawrence (FRA) dec. Malachi Duvall (PV), 9-4.
189-Ethan Finch (SHE) dec. Trent Schultheis (FA), 5-3 (OT).
215-Dayton Pitzer (MP) pinned Parker Moore (PO), 0:33.
285-Nathan Taylor (BV) maj. dec. Marvin Beatty (MC), 10-2.
Consolation Finals
106-Louie Gill (H) dec. Landon Bainey (WB), 3-0.
113-Chris Vargo (BEN) dec. Justin O’Neill (H), 6-1.
120-Owen Reinsel (BV) pinned JoJo Przybycien (FL), 1:26.
126-Chase McLaughlin (GRE) dec. Ross Dull (CR), 3-0.
132-Zack Witmer (SJ) maj. dec. Kyle McCollum (BC), 13-0
138-Amonn Ohl (SJ) maj. dec. Carson Filer (MER), 11-0.
145-Cooper Warshel (RICH) dec. Carter Gill (H), 6-4.
152-Luke Moore (CR) dec. Jack Rimpa (FL), 5-2.
160-Oleg Melnyk (CAR) dec. Ryan Weyandt (FH), 7-5.
172-Ethan Barr (MG) pinned Timmy Church (FL), 0:42.
189-Cole Karpinski (GRE) dec. Ian Eckenrode (CH), 2-1.
215-Hayden Linkerhof (COR) maj. dec. Eli Reese (KNO), 9-1.
285-Jordan Schell (GIR) dec. Jalen Stephens (MEY), 1-0.