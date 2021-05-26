BROOKVILLE — Redbank Valley’s track and field teams captured two state berths for this week’s PIAA Class 2A Championships at Shippensburg University and both won gold medals at last Friday’s District 9 Championships in Brookville.
Bulldogs sophomore Cam Wagner won the discus while Lady Bulldogs freshman Claire Henry took the pole vault.
Wagner was in a battle for the discus title, but his preliminary round throw of 157 feet, 1 inch held up for the win, beating Coudersport’s Cale Ayers by five feet.
“Today, I just tried to keep myself under control and if I threw a new personal-best I’d have a great chance to win,” said Wagner. “My goal was to get a throw in there to just qualify for states (148 feet), but I’ll take it.”
Wagner’s best throws came in the prelims, the first round of three throws with three more coming in the final round.
“It usually comes in the first three for me, but when I get into the finals, I get a little tired, but they still go out there,” said Wagner, who also played baseball this spring.”
Wagner finds himself in an absolutely loaded discus field at states where 18 qualifiers went 148 feet or higher. Wagner is seeded sixth with his D9 title throw, so he’s certainly in the mix for a top-eight state medal.
“I said all year with Cam that I didn’t have any worries with him mentally or physically with Cam. He’s just spot-on, especially the last half with his technique and snap at the end,” Bulldogs head coach Andy Rex said. “It’s one of the nicest releases I’ve seen as a coach, every time.
“This state field is the toughest I’ve seen. The number-one seed is only six feet further, so it’s going to be who shows up. If he can get over 150, he’s going to medal.”
“It feels great. It was my goal to get to states this year,” Wagner said.
Earlier, Ayers was big in the shot put, winning with a big throw 57 feet, 2 1/4 inches while Wagner finished fourth at 44 feet, 5 inches.
Henry was the top seed going into the pole vault with the only height over 9 feet at 9 feet, 3 inches. She was the lone vaulter to go over 9 feet Friday to get the win as Port Allegany’s Alliyah Penick and Brookville’s Laynee Sorbin both got over 8 feet, 6 inches.
“Claire cleared every height on the first jump and never missed,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Fricko said.
It’s the first-ever D9 girls’ pole vault champion for the Lady Bulldogs, who had Elizabeth Gourley qualify with a runner-up finish in 2014. Henry is one of four vaulters seeded at the lowest height at nine feet, but one of just two freshman in the 19-vaulter field.
The top seed, senior Taylor Shriver, cleared 11 feet, 6 inches.
“She’s going to get a taste of states and see what it’s all about,” said Fricko, who credited assistant coach Kyle Hicks for working with Henry this spring.
Henry also worked the past couple years with the now late John Lewis, father of former Clarion pole vault standout Laken Lewis.
“It was really exciting and I was surprised I won,” said Henry Monday. “In seventh grade I was doing gymnastics with Coach Lewis, who taught Laken pole vault. Eventually, he asked me to do that and it went from there.”
Last season didn’t leave for many opportunities, of course, but she came in and established herself as one of the top vaulters in D9.
“I just wanted to get back to nine feet, so I didn’t expect anything else this year,” she said. “At the Redbank Valley Invite, I went against most of the girls, so I knew what I was doing.”
Friday, it’ll be a chance to build for the future.
“I knew there’s a lot of girls going higher, so I just want a new PR, so 9-6 would be good,” Henry said.
The Bulldogs were seventh in the team standings as Kolby Barrett finished fifth behind Wagner in the discus and Joe Mansfield scored with a fourth in the triple jump while also finishing eighth in the long jump.
“With Joe, the triple jump was tough with so many state-caliber jumpers,” Rex said. “He had a great season and was going for some school records, too, but he has another year.”
Marquese Gardlock was fourth in the 110 hurdles.
“If I had to give a most improved award, Marquese would have that because he never ran track before or hurdles,” Rex said. “I don’t even think he knew what they were at the beginning of the season, but he worked hard at it and learned. He’s going to get better and will be a force to be reckoned with next year.”
Trenten Rupp also finished fourth in the pole vault.
“Trenten came up a little short. It wasn’t his best day or a bad day,” Rex said. “We’re proud of him and couldn’t ask for much more.”
The Lady Bulldogs finished seventh overall as Claire Clouse was fourth in the 200 dash, fifth in the 100 dash and ran a leg on the fifth-place 4x100 relay with Alexandra Shoemaker, Raegen Beamer and Katie Davis.
“It was a hot day with a lot of running, so I was very proud of Claire and how she stuck it out,” Fricko said. “The 4x100 has been fourth every year I’ve coached and we were fourth in the hot heat but dropped to fifth. I thought that was impressive with the girls.”
Madison Foringer and Brooklyn Edmonds finished fourth and fifth in the discus while the 4x800 relay of Quinn Fricko, Emma Huffman, Lilli Barnett and Ryleigh Smathers was fifth.
“Madison has been around 100 consistently all season and the same with Brooklyn so any one of those kids could have popped one off,” Fricko said.