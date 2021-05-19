BROOKVILLE — Here is a closer look at this Friday’s District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships held at Brookville Area High School. After a one-year hiatus, the postseason is back and it’ll be just a Class 2A event with the Class 2A meet also at Brookville on Wednesday.
SCHEDULE — Unless rain changes things — the backup date is Saturday — field events begin at 2 p.m. with track preliminary races and finals starting at 3 p.m. The scheduled time for the final race of the night, the 4x400-meter relay, is set for approximately 6:55 p.m.
WHAT’S AT STAKE — A berth in the PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University in a first-ever one-day setup instead of two on May 28. While the state meet setup is different because of COVID-19 mitigation concerns, qualifying for states is still the same. Athletes must turn in a top-two finish or reach a state-qualifying standard to advance.
TEAM LINEUP — It’s all of the traditional small-school teams on both sides with the addition of both Punxsutawney squads for the first time. Obviously, those teams are the largest with the PIAA enrollment numbers of the boys and girls at 228 and 193 respectively, both decently under the Class 3A minimum number of 250 for boys and 240 for girls. St. Marys, which has dropped in to Class 2A in the past, was close for the current cycle. Its boys’ number was 250 and girls 245. There are only four schools making up the Class 3A meet — DuBois, St. Marys, Clearfield and Bradford.
North Clarion and Clarion are now a combined program, remaining in Class 2A.
TEAM TITLE FAVORITES — It’ll be Brookville chasing its fourth straight boys’ team title. The Raiders were dominant in runs to first place in the team standings in all three titles with over 100 points each time, but this year won’t be quite as an obvious favorites role. The Raiders are the favorites, though, and could be challenged by Punxsutawney and Moniteau.
On the girls’ side, new Class 2A team Punxsutawney slips into the solid favorites role with Brookville and Karns City likely following in some order.
ATHLETES TO WATCH — With the lost season of 2020, there aren’t any individual returning boys’ district champions and three girls along with one other state medalist:
— Morgan Monnoyer, Brookville: She won the 100-meter dash as a freshman in 2019 while also finishing fourth in the 200 and running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay.
— Evelyn Lerch, North Clarion/Clarion: She won the 400 dash title two years ago as a freshman wearing a Clarion uniform.
— Chloe Trumbull, Johnsonburg: She won the 300 hurdles two years ago as a sophomore and went on to win a seventh-place medal at states.
— Baylee Blauser, A-C Valley: She was a district runner-up in the long jump as a freshman in 2019, but finished eighth at states to win a medal.
— Jack Krug and Kyle MacBeth, Brookville: The Raiders have won the last four 4x400 relay titles. Seniors Krug and MacBeth were on the 2019 relay that finished seventh at states. Krug was also on the state-runner-up 4x100 relay in 2019. Krug was part of medaling relays in 2018 in the 4x100 (fifth) and 4x400 (eighth). Krug also finished 14th at states in the 200 two years ago while finishing third at districts. He was also second in the 400 at districts in 2019, and fifth as a freshman in the 200 dash. MacBeth finished fourth in the 400 and javelin at districts in 2019.
— OTHER NOTES, BOYS: … As per pa.milesplit.com for the boys, Krug and Miner rank 11th and 14th in state-best 200 dash times during the season, Karns City’s Kaden Scherer is No. 10 in the 400 dash, four D9ers have top 10 times in the 110 hurdles with No. 3 Alex Bell of Moniteau, No. 6 Ian Pete of Brookville, No. 7 Doug Huffman of Union and No. 10 Marquese Gardlock of Redbank Valley. Moniteau’s Alex Bell and Michael Bell Nos. 4 and 6 in the 300 hurdles, Redbank Valley’s Cam Wagner No. 6 in the discus, Moniteau’s David Stamm No. 5 in the javelin, Coudersport’s Cale Ayers and Karns City’s Nathan Waltman Nos. 4 and 7 in the shot put, Union’s Hayden Smith No. 2 and Johnsonburg’s No. 8 R.J. Miller in the high jump, Cranberry’s J.T. Stahlman and Smethport’s Ryli Burritt Nos. 3 and 7 in the long jump, Punxsutawney’s Jacob Ebel, and Cranberry’s Cameron Russell and Ryli Burritt No. 5 and tied for No. 9 respectively, and Coudersport’s Dalton Keglovits No. 6 in the pole vault. In relays, Brookville is No. 12 in the 4x100 and Kane No. 12 in the 4x400.
GIRLS: Punxsutawney junior Olivia Roberts is ranked No. 12 in the 1,600 run. She finished fourth as a freshman at districts in Class 3A. Returning state qualifier and Coudersport junior Rosalyn Page, a D9 runner-up as a freshman, is ranked No. 10 in the discus. Karns City’s Ashley Fox is No. 4 in the javelin. A-C Valley’s Blauser is the No. 1-ranked long jumper with C-L’s Brooke Kessler sharing No. 9. Blauser is No. 7 in the triple jump.
DISTRICT LINEUPS
Seed is listed
REDBANK VALLEY
BOYS
4x100 relay: 8. Landon Pence, Ashton Kahle, Nick Moore, Joe Mansfield.
100 dash: 5. Ashton Kahle, 10. Joe Mansfield.
110 hurdles: 5. Marquese Gardlock.
300 hurdles: 7. Marquese Gardlock.
High Jump: T9. Trenten Rupp.
Long Jump: 3. Joe Mansfield, 12. Landon Pence, 16. Trenten Rupp.
Triple Jump: 3. Joe Mansfield, 13. Landon Pence, 15. Trenten Rupp.
Pole Vault: 3. Trenton Rupp, T8. Antony Spence.
Discus: 1. Cam Wagner, 6. Kolby Barrett, 8. Brayden Delp.
Shot Put: 7. Cam Wagner, 9. Brayden Delp.
Javelin: 11. Colton Shick.
GIRLS
4x100 relay: 4. Alexandra Shoemaker, Katie Davis, Raegen Beamer, Claire Clouse.
4x800 relay 8. Quinn Fricko, Lilli Barnett, Emma Huffman, Ryleigh Smathers.
100 dash: 4. Claire Clouse, 17. Alexandra Shoemaker.
200 dash: 6. Claire Clouse.
400 dash: 10. Ryleigh Smathers.
100 hurdles: 14. Ryley Pago.
Pole Vault: 1. Claire Henry, T3. Mackenna Rankin.
High Jump: T7. Ryley Pago.
Long Jump: 5. Raegen Beamer, 12. Alivia Huffman.
Triple Jump: 9. Katie Davis, 13. Raegen Beamer.
Shot Put: 15. Madison Foringer.
Discus: 3. Madison Foringer, 6. Brooklyn Edmonds, 12. Chloe Wiant.
Javelin: 6. Lilli Shaffer.
UNION
BOYS
100 dash: 8. Skylar Roxbury.
200 dash: 8. Skylar Roxbury.
110 hurdles: 4. Doug Huffman, 7. Hayden Smith.
300 hurdles: 5. Doug Huffman.
High Jump: 1. Hayden Smith.
Long Jump: 10, Hayden Smith.
Shot Put: 3. Dawson Camper.
GIRLS
400 dash: 11. Kennedy Vogle.
300 hurdles: 9. Evie Bliss.
Discus: 8. Dominika Logue.
Javelin: 8. Evie Bliss.
Shot Put: 11. Dominika Logue.