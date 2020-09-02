Listed below is the weekly District 9 League football schedule. Some items of note:
— The IU9 schedule begins the week of Sept. 18. Individual dates of games each week could be subject to change outside the Friday night date listed.
— St. Marys and Elk County Catholic dates aren’t final. The traditional setup, since St. Marys hosts both programs on the same field, is St. Marys plays on Friday and ECC on Saturday if teams play the same weekend.
— The Weeks of Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 are subject to change pending a playoff schedule that would involve an unknown amount of teams.
WEEK OF SEPT. 11
Union/ACV at Brockway
Curwensville at Redbank Valley
Keystone at Sheffield (Sept. 12)
DuBois at Brookville
Punxsutawney at Central Clarion
Karns City at Moniteau
WEEK OF SEPT. 18
Brockway at Redbank Valley
Sheffield at Curwensville
Union/ACV at Keystone
Brookville at Central Clarion
Moniteau at Punxsutawney
DuBois at Karns City
IU9 Bubble Region
Bradford at St. Marys
Kane at Ridgway
Port Allegany at Coudersport
Cameron County at Elk Co. Catholic
Smethport at Otto-Elded
WEEK OF SEPT. 25
Keystone at Brockway
Curwensville at Union/ACV, Union H.S.
Redbank Valley at Sheffield (Sept. 26)
Karns City at Brookville
Punxsutawney at DuBois
Central Clarion at Moniteau
IU9 Bubble Region
Ridgway at Bradford
St. Marys at Kane
Coudersport at Cameron County
Elk Co. Catholic at Smethport
Otto-Eldred at Port Allegany
WEEK OF OCT. 2
Sheffield at Brockway
Keystone at Curwensville
Union/ACV at Redbank Valley
Brookville at Moniteau
Karns City at Punxsutawney
DuBois at Central Clarion
IU9 Bubble Region
Bradford at Kane
Ridgway at St. Marys
Elk Co. Catholic at Coudersport
Cameron County at Otto-Eldred
Smethport at Port Allegany
WEEK OF OCT. 9
Curwensville at Brockway
Redbank Valley at Keystone
Sheffield at Union/ACV, at A-C Valley H.S.
Punxsutawney at Brookville
Moniteau at DuBois
Central Clarion at Karns City
IU9 Bubble Region
Bradford at Ridgway
Kane at St. Marys
Coudersport at Otto-Eldred
Cameron County at Smethport
Port Allegany at Elk Co. Catholic
WEEK OF OCT. 16
Brockway at Union/ACV, at Union H.S.
Redbank Valley at Curwensville
Sheffield at Keystone
Brookville at DuBois
Central Clarion at Punxsutawney
Moniteau at Karns City
IU9 Bubble Region
Kane at Bradford
St. Marys at Ridgway
Smethport at Coudersport
Port Allegany at Cameron County
Otto-Eldred at Elk County Catholic
WEEK OF OCT. 23
Redbank Valley at Brockway
Curwensville at Sheffield (Oct. 24)
Keystone at Union/ACV, at A-C Valley H.S.
Central Clarion at Brookville
Punxsutawney at Moniteau
Karns City at DuBois
IU9 Bubble Region
St. Marys at Bradford
Ridgway at Kane
Coudersport at Port Allegany
Elk Co. Catholic at Cameron County
Otto-Eldred at Smethport
WEEK OF OCT. 30
Brockway at Keystone
Union/ACV at Curwensville
Sheffield at Redbank Valley
Brookville at Karns City
DuBois at Punxsutawney
Moniteau at Central Clarion
IU9 Bubble Region
Smethport at Bradford
Coudersport at St. Marys
Elk County Catholic at Kane
Ridgway at Otto-Eldred
Cameron County at Port Allegany
WEEK OF NOV. 6
Brockway at Sheffield (Nov. 7)
Curwensville at Keystone
Redbank Valley at Union/ACV, at A-C Valley H.S.
Moniteau at Brookville
Punxsutawney at Karns City
Central Clarion at DuBois
IU9 Bubble Region
Bradford at Port Allegany
St. Marys at Elk Co. Catholic
Kane at Coudersport
Smethport at Ridgway
Otto-Eldred at Cameron County