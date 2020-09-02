Listed below is the weekly District 9 League football schedule. Some items of note:

— The IU9 schedule begins the week of Sept. 18. Individual dates of games each week could be subject to change outside the Friday night date listed.

— St. Marys and Elk County Catholic dates aren’t final. The traditional setup, since St. Marys hosts both programs on the same field, is St. Marys plays on Friday and ECC on Saturday if teams play the same weekend.

— The Weeks of Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 are subject to change pending a playoff schedule that would involve an unknown amount of teams.

WEEK OF SEPT. 11

Union/ACV at Brockway

Curwensville at Redbank Valley

Keystone at Sheffield (Sept. 12)

DuBois at Brookville

Punxsutawney at Central Clarion

Karns City at Moniteau

WEEK OF SEPT. 18

Brockway at Redbank Valley

Sheffield at Curwensville

Union/ACV at Keystone

Brookville at Central Clarion

Moniteau at Punxsutawney

DuBois at Karns City

IU9 Bubble Region

Bradford at St. Marys

Kane at Ridgway

Port Allegany at Coudersport

Cameron County at Elk Co. Catholic

Smethport at Otto-Elded

WEEK OF SEPT. 25

Keystone at Brockway

Curwensville at Union/ACV, Union H.S.

Redbank Valley at Sheffield (Sept. 26)

Karns City at Brookville

Punxsutawney at DuBois

Central Clarion at Moniteau

IU9 Bubble Region

Ridgway at Bradford

St. Marys at Kane

Coudersport at Cameron County

Elk Co. Catholic at Smethport

Otto-Eldred at Port Allegany

WEEK OF OCT. 2

Sheffield at Brockway

Keystone at Curwensville

Union/ACV at Redbank Valley

Brookville at Moniteau

Karns City at Punxsutawney

DuBois at Central Clarion

IU9 Bubble Region

Bradford at Kane

Ridgway at St. Marys

Elk Co. Catholic at Coudersport

Cameron County at Otto-Eldred

Smethport at Port Allegany

WEEK OF OCT. 9

Curwensville at Brockway

Redbank Valley at Keystone

Sheffield at Union/ACV, at A-C Valley H.S.

Punxsutawney at Brookville

Moniteau at DuBois

Central Clarion at Karns City

IU9 Bubble Region

Bradford at Ridgway

Kane at St. Marys

Coudersport at Otto-Eldred

Cameron County at Smethport

Port Allegany at Elk Co. Catholic

WEEK OF OCT. 16

Brockway at Union/ACV, at Union H.S.

Redbank Valley at Curwensville

Sheffield at Keystone

Brookville at DuBois

Central Clarion at Punxsutawney

Moniteau at Karns City

IU9 Bubble Region

Kane at Bradford

St. Marys at Ridgway

Smethport at Coudersport

Port Allegany at Cameron County

Otto-Eldred at Elk County Catholic

WEEK OF OCT. 23

Redbank Valley at Brockway

Curwensville at Sheffield (Oct. 24)

Keystone at Union/ACV, at A-C Valley H.S.

Central Clarion at Brookville

Punxsutawney at Moniteau

Karns City at DuBois

IU9 Bubble Region

St. Marys at Bradford

Ridgway at Kane

Coudersport at Port Allegany

Elk Co. Catholic at Cameron County

Otto-Eldred at Smethport

WEEK OF OCT. 30

Brockway at Keystone

Union/ACV at Curwensville

Sheffield at Redbank Valley

Brookville at Karns City

DuBois at Punxsutawney

Moniteau at Central Clarion

IU9 Bubble Region

Smethport at Bradford

Coudersport at St. Marys

Elk County Catholic at Kane

Ridgway at Otto-Eldred

Cameron County at Port Allegany

WEEK OF NOV. 6

Brockway at Sheffield (Nov. 7)

Curwensville at Keystone

Redbank Valley at Union/ACV, at A-C Valley H.S.

Moniteau at Brookville

Punxsutawney at Karns City

Central Clarion at DuBois

IU9 Bubble Region

Bradford at Port Allegany

St. Marys at Elk Co. Catholic

Kane at Coudersport

Smethport at Ridgway

Otto-Eldred at Cameron County

