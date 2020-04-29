CLARION — DuBois’ Chase Husted, Karns City’s Micah Rupp, Brookville’s Dalton Park, and Clarion’s Scott Fox were the major All American Awards & Engraving D9Sports.com District 9 boys’ basketball award winners announced last week.
Husted in the Player of the Year, Rupp is the Rookie of the Year, and Park and Fox are the Chuck Daly co-Coaches of the Year Presented by the Chuck Daly Foundation.
In addition to the major awards, first-, second- and third-team All American Awards & Engraving D9Sports.com All-District 9 teams were chosen.
Joining Husted on the first team were A-C Valley’s Levi Orton, Clarion-Limestone’s Hayden Callen, Elk County Catholic’s Regis Wortman, Karns City’s Chase Beighley, and Ridgway’s Matt Dush.
On the second team were Bradford’s Tyler Gigliotti, Cameron County’s Dino Brown, Clarion’s Cal German, Clarion-Limestone’s Deion Deas, Clearfield’s Cade Walker, and Coudersport’s Hayden Keck.
On the third team were Brookville’s Jace Miner and Aaron Park, Cameron County’s Caden Beldin, Johnsonburg’s Austin Green, Kane’s Chad Greville, Port Allegany’s Howie Stuckey, and Ridgway’s Zack Zameroski.
Husted averaged a double-double for DuBois scoring 16.6 points and 12.4 rebounds per game while adding 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest. He shot 61.2 percent from the field and helped the Beavers to a 19-4 record and the District 5-6-9 Class 5A semifinals.
The Juniata College recruit, Husted recorded 18 double-doubles on the season and had seven games of 15 or more rebounds including twice topping 20 with a high of 22 vs. Punxsutawney.
Rupp burst onto the scene for Karns City and averaged 8.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 56 percent from the field.
Park led Brookville to an 18-8 record in 2019-20 and the school’s second straight District 9 Class 3A title with a 59-52 win over Kane in the title game. The Raiders then won a second consecutive District 5-9 subregion title with a 46-32 victory over Chestnut Ridge before claiming the first PIAA win at the school in boys’ basketball since 1997 with a 49-34 victory over Neshannock. It was just the second PIAA win ever for the Raiders’ boys’ basketball team. Brookville’s season came to an end with a 66-46 loss to Lincoln Park in the second round.
Fox, a former C-L assistant in his first year, guided Clarion to a 17-10 overall record and a second-place finish in District 9 Class 2A. It was the Bobcats first District 9 title-game appearance since winning the Class 1A title in 2003 and their first PIAA playoff berth since 2005. When Clarion beat Winchester-Thurston in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A bracket, it was the Bobcats first PIAA win since 2003.