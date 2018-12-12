RIMERSBURG — A busy Tip-Off Tournament at Union last weekend yielded a 3-1 overall record for the host teams.
The Damsels hammered out two wins, opening with a 54-52 double-overtime win over Reynolds on Friday before beating Commodore Perry 40-25 on Saturday. Since it was a pre-set schedule or “classic” format, no tournament titles were awarded.
For the Knights, it was a split decision. They opened with a 51-40 loss to Maplewood before rebounding for a 51-38 win over Commodore Perry on Saturday.
Both teams were scheduled to play Moniteau Wednesday, the boys at home and the girls on the road. Friday, both teams head to Redbank Valley for a varsity/JV doubleheader, the girls varsity going at 6 p.m. with the boys following.
Next Tuesday, both teams face Karns City, the boys at home and the girls on the road.
Here’s a closer look at the weekend matchups:
SATURDAY, Dec. 8
Knights 51,
Commodore Perry 38
Freshman Caden Rainey had a big game, leading the Knights to a rebound win. He finished with 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Also for Union, Nolan Cumberland scored 14 points while Quintin Weaver had 11 points and six rebounds.
Commodore Perry got 11 points from Jared Mink.
Damsels 40,
Commodore Perry 25
The Damsels made it a weekend sweep, jumping out to a 27-15 halftime lead then outscoring Commodore Perry 13-10 in a low-scoring second half to get the win.
Maggie Minick scored 17 points while freshman Dominika Logue finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
FRIDAY, Dec. 7
Damsels 54,
Reynolds 52, 2 OT
In quite a way to win a season-opener, the Damsels beat the Lady Raiders in double-overtime as Morgan Cumberland scored her only basket of the game with nine seconds left off an assist from Dominika Logue.
Logue wound up with 26 points in her varsity debut while Hailey Kriebel finished with nine points and Marli Hawk finished with eight.
It was an up and down affair that saw the Damsels trail 9-2 to start the game, lead by as many as seven in the second half then trail by as many as four points in one of the two OT periods.
“It was very rewarding,” Damsels head coach Allyson Kepple said. “I was very proud of the girls and how they played. They handled the end of the game situations very well, especially with being so young. That was a huge win to start on the season.”
Logue’s 26 points as the point guard in her varsity debut impressed her coach.
“That is huge for her,” Kepple said. “I told her before our game on Saturday that she doesn’t play like a freshman. To be only in ninth grade and run the point like that, wow. She has a lot of poise and can handle pressure very well.
“Maggie really stepped up too. She hit some free throws down the stretch for us, and she really helped us out scoring-wise on Saturday. Hailey Kriebel added 9 points as well for us Friday, which was good for her first varsity start as a freshman too.”
Maplewood 51,
Knights 40
In the season-opener, Maplewood jumped out to a 31-16 first-half lead in beating the host Knights.
Caden Rainey led the Knights with 12 points with Quintin Weaver scoring 11 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Nolan Cumberland had seven points while Truman Vereb finished with four points and seven rebounds.
