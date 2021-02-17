FRILLS CORNERS — Evening their record to 7-7, the Union Damsels avenged an early-season loss to North Clarion with a 41-40 victory Tuesday night on the road.
Dominika Logue’s steal and layup with around 30 seconds left was the winning basket for the Damsels, who trailed 25-18 at halftime and outscored the She-Wolves 23-13 in the second half.
Logue finished with 16 points while Keira Croyle and Hailey Kriebel each scored eight points.
Claire Kriebel led North Clarion with seven points.
The Damsels visit A-C Valley Friday before next Wednesday and Friday home games with Karns City and Venango Catholic.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Feb. 12
Union 29,
A-C Valley 28
At home against the Lady Falcons, the Damsels grinded out a low-scoring win as they turned a two-point, 23-21, deficit going into the fourth quarter into a win after outscoring the visitors 8-5 the final eight minutes.
Maggie Minick led the Damsels with eight points while Dominika Logue and Keira Croyle each scoring six points.
The lone player to reach double figures in scoring was A-C Valley’s Andrea Meals with 10 points.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 10
Union 47,
Forest Area 19
At Tionesta, the visiting Damsels breezed to a 28-point win over the host Lady Fires as Dominika Logue scored 24 points, 19 of them coming in the first half.
Also for the Damsels, Kennedy Vogle scored 11 points.