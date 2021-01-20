RIMERSBURG — Dropping a 36-35 decision to visiting Clarion, the Union Damsels fell to 0-4.
Union led 17-15 at halftime, but Clarion took a slim 24-21 lead into the fourth quarter and held on for the win at the end.
Jordan Best and Erica Selfridge scored 13 and 11 points respectively to lead Clarion. For Union, Dominika Logue was the only player in double figures with 12 points. Hailey Kriebel and Keira Croyle scored nine and seven points respectively.
Friday, the Damsels host Cranberry before next Monday’s home game with Curwensville. They host Redbank Valley next Wednesday.
In other games:
MONDAY, Jan. 18
BOYS
Union 68, Venango Catholic 42
At home against the visiting Vikings, Caden Rainey scored 22 points to lead the Knights who evened their record to 2-2 going into Wednesday’s game at Clarion.
The Knights led 21-17 after a high-scoring first quarter, but outscored the Vikings 27-6 in the second quarter for a 48-23 halftime lead.
Three other Knights reached double figures in scoring with Karter Vogle scoring 15 points, Brock Jordan finishing with 12 points and Carter Terwint adding 11 points.
The Knights host Cranberry Friday before visiting Redbank Valley next Wednesday.
SATURDAY, Jan. 16
BOYS
Union 55,
North Clarion 37
At Frills Corners, the Knights ended the third quarter on an 8-0 run after trailing 31-30, then outscored the host Wolves 17-6 over the final eight minutes to close out a win on the road, their first victory of the season.
Caden Rainey scored 19 points to lead the Knights, 11 of them coming in the fourth quarter. He hit 6 of 7 free throws in the fourth and was 8-for-9 overall. Carter Terwint finished with nine points.
Collin Schmader and Aiden Hartle scored 11 and 10 points respectively for the Wolves.
FRIDAY, Jan. 15
GIRLS
Keystone 49,
Union 25
At Knox, the visiting Damsels dropped a game to Keystone as Emily Lauer and Maddie Dunlap scored 20 and 13 points respectively.
For the Damsels, Dominika Logue scored 18 points. Only two other players scored, Maggie Minick with four points and Allie Conner with three.
THURSDAY, Jan. 14
BOYS
Keystone 60, Union 39
At home against the Panthers, the Knights were down 29-20 going into the second half before the visitors outscored them 19-4 in the third quarter to pull away with the win.
Brandon Pierce keyed the Keystone surge in the third with 14 of his 20 points.
Caden Rainey led the Knights with 19 points, 12 of them coming in the second half. Skyler Roxbury scored seven points.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 13
GIRLS
Moniteau 59,
Union 42
At home against Moniteau, the Damsels fell to the visitors as Moniteau’s Aslyn Pry finished with 20 points.
Keira Croyle scored a career-high 19 points for the Damsels while Dominika Logue finished with 12 points. Kennedy Vogle scored four points while Hailey Theuret and Allie Conner each scored three points.
Also for Moniteau, Catherine Kelly scored 14 points.