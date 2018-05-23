STRATTANVILLE — In the season-ending game for the Union Damsels softball team, host Clarion-Limestone used an eight-run first inning to help propel it to an 11-1 five-inning victory over the Damsels.
Megan Stahlman, Karleigh Aaron, and Cassidy Makray combined on a two-hitter for C-L.
Kira Marsh and Sierra Salvo had hits for Union, which finished its first season at 0-12. Salvo scored the Damsels’ lone run in the top of the first before C-L countered with eight in the bottom of the inning and adding three in the fourth to set the final.
Eight of the nine starters collected at least one hit for the Lady Lions. Megan Schimp led the way with a 3-for-3 effort with two RBI’s and two runs scored. Stahlman, Makray, and Aaron each added two hits with Stahlman driving in three runs. Aaron hit a triple and drove in a run.
Sadie Mahle, Abby Carl, Liz Gruver, and Brooke Baughman each added one hit. Carl hit a double and drove in a run. Mahle and Baughman also each knocked in a run.
Stahlman pitched the first two innings allowing one earned run on one hit. She walked one and struck out four. Aaron worked the next two innings allowing one hit, one walk, and four strikeouts. Makray pitched an inning walking three batters.
C-L improved to 5-7 going into this week’s District 9 Class 1A playoffs.
In last week’s other game:
WEDNESDAY, May 16
Forest Area 13,
Union 3
At Tionesta, the Damsels were limited to a two hits as Drew Yoder and Vanessa Reddick hit singles in the five-inning loss to the Fires.
Makiya Bellotti had three hits and a solo homer for Forest. Pitcher Jasmine Ginnery struck out three.
