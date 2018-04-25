KARNS CITY — Morgan Cumberland and Bella Murphy had hits for the Union Damsels softball team, which dropped a 16-1 four-inning game to Karns City Saturday afternoon.
Cumberland singled and scored in the fourth inning for the Damsels’ lone run. Murphy singled in the third inning.
Karns City scored seven runs in the second inning and led 11-1 going into the bottom of the fourth before scoring five runs with no outs to end the game via the 15-Run Rule.
The loss dropped the Damsels to 0-4 going into Thursday’s game at home against Clarion. Next Monday, they visit Cranberry.
In last week’s other game:
FRIDAY, April 20
Forest Area 10,
Union 3
At Rimersburg, the visiting Lady Fires jumped out to an 8-1 lead after two innings to beat the Damsels.
Jasmine Ginnery drove in three runs at the plate and struck out 13 while walking one on the mound to get the win.
Morgan Cumberland doubled in the third inning for the Damsels, who scored runs in the first, third and fourth innings. Sierra Salvo scored in the first and third while Kira Marsh scored in the fourth inning.
