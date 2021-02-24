STRATTANVILLE — Rallying back from a 17-point halftime deficit, the Union Damsels just couldn’t pull off the unlikely comeback in a 51-47 loss at Clarion-Limestone Monday night.
The Damsels fell to 7-9 with their second straight loss going into Wednesday’s home game with Karns City. Friday, they host Venango Catholic and Monday entertain Forest Area.
Against C-L, the Damsels trailed 34-17 at halftime but outscored the hosts 15-2 in the third quarter to get back in the game as Keira Croyle scored 12 of the team’s points in the quarter.
The Lady Lions led 47-41 with under two minutes to go, but the Damsels’ Dominika Logue reeled off six straight points and the Damsels were within one point at 48-47.
From there, Union had its chances to take the lead but misfired on two possessions in the closing minutes on missed shots by Maggie Minick and Logue on a 3-pointer with Union down 49-47 with 23.8 seconds remaining.
Frances Milliron added two free throws for C-L to set the final score. She finished with 23 points while Kendall Dunn added 11 points.
Union got 14 points from Logue, nine of them coming in the fourth quarter. Croyle finished with 13 points.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Feb. 19
A-CV 50, Union 42
At Foxburg, the Damsels scored 23 points in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get close enough to the hosts who led by 16 points going into the quarter.
A-C Valley led 24-14 at the half and 35-19 going into the fourth before Union outscored the Lady Falcons, 23-15.
Dominika Logue and Kennedy Vogle each scored 12 points while Keira Croyle finished with 11 points for the Damsels.
Baylee Blauser and Meah Ielase scored 13 and 12 points respectively for the Lady Falcons.