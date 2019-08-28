RIMERSBURG — Coming off a playoff season with an 11-10 record and sporting a 20-player roster with 14 freshmen or sophomores, third-year head coach Diana Thorpe has plenty to look forward to this year.
And throw all that in with a renovated gymnasium that could be ready by Tuesday’s season-opener against Cranberry, and Thorpe can’t wait.
She’s seen plenty of growth in the offseason, in skill and physicality.
“Just from last year to this year, I’ve seen such a huge step in maturity,” Thorpe said. “Not just in confidence but also physicality. They’re stronger and carrying themselves better on the court. The hitting is better and they’re not worried about being on the floor. Their whole confidence and how they carry themselves is a lot better than the last couple years. It was neat to see.”
She has four players back from last year’s regular rotation — junior setter Morgan Cumberland, senior middle hitter Emma Pritchard, senior libero Drew Yoder and sophomore outside hitter Dominika Logue.
Joining that foursome in the rotation this year are junior back row juniors Drew Davis and Kiera Zitzman, sophomore right-side hitters Keira Croyle and Maggie Minick and sophomore middle hitter Hailey Kriebel. Freshman Kennedy Vogle could also see time at various spots in a reserve role.
With just two seniors in Pritchard and Yoder, Thorpe likes how the mix of talent and experience looks on the court.
“The hitting is a lot better than what I’ve seen in awhile, all around the roster,” she said. “What’s nice is those two seniors are very close to the juniors and sophomores and that’s good because the sophomores have some good leadership. They all blend together.”
Adding Logue to the front and another year of experience from Cumberland at setter will be notable. Davis had a strong offseason and Davis had a strong season as well.
“Dominika, I think, is a natural leader and whenever she’s on, everything just hits and her attitude just sparks the team,” Thorpe said. “Hailey and Emma have worked hard in the middle and Morgan is the quarterback at setter. She went to a setter camp at Slippery Rock and did really well. I was impressed with Drew’s improvement from the offseason.”
Thorpe thought the offseason work for the team in general should set the tone for the season ahead.
“The girls have been to almost every open gym and summer camp,” Thorpe said. “It’s a very dedicated group of girls. They’re not just focused on own stats. They are unselfish and they’ve grown so much in the past year.”
“We’re working toward beating a couple teams in the conference and we want to go as far as we can in the playoffs and, of course, I’d like to go further this year and the girls are excited about getting back to playoffs.”
Assisting Thorpe this year is Tabitha Camper.
ROSTER
Seniors: Emma Pritchard, Drew Yoder.
Juniors: Morgan Cumberland, Drew Davis, Kiera Zitzman, Cassie Austin.
Sophomores: Dominika Logue, Keira Croyle, Mackenna Davis, Hailey Kriebel, Mollee McCullough, Maggie Minick, Kaylee Hiles, Grace Henry, Desiree Kriebel, Mariah Ashbaugh.
Freshmen: Katie Gezik, Rebecca Solida, Grace Kindel, Kennedy Vogle.
SCHEDULE
September
3-Cranberry
5-Moniteau
9-DuBois Central Catholic
10-at Venango Catholic
12-at C-L
16-at Eisenhower
17-Forest Area
19-at North Clarion
24-at Keystone
26-Venango Catholic
28-at Sheffield Tournament, 9 a.m.
30-Oil City
October
1-at Redbank Valley
3-Karns City
7-C-L
10-Clarion
14-Mercer
15-at A-C Valley
17-Tidioute Community Charter
Games begin with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity following