DUKE CENTER — Raining 3-pointers down on the visiting Union Damsels, No. 2 seed Otto-Eldred ran away with a 60-38 win in last Thursday’s District 9 Class 1A quarterfinals.
Katie Sheeler and Kayley Heller combined for nine 3-pointers as Sheeler finished with 22 points with five 3-pointers, three of them coming in the first half. Heller nailed four threes and scored 20 points, 15 coming in the second half with 13 in the third quarter on the strength of three 3-pointers.
The Lady Terrors led from start to finish, jumping out to a 9-1 advantage out of the gate. The Damsels got as close as 12-7 early in the second quarter, but the hosts increased their lead to 27-14 by halftime and kept on stretching it out, 50-26, by the end of the third quarter.
Dominika Logue led the Damsels with 14 points. Maggie Minick scored seven points and Keira Croyle added six points.
The season ended at 12-11 for Union, which beat DuBois Central Catholic in the first round for its first playoff win since 2016.
Logue heads into her senior year with 1,069 career points, ranking her 12th on the team’s all-time scoring list.
The Lady Terrors won their semifinal game at home against Elk County Catholic, 35-22, to earn a finals berth on Tuesday against North Tier League rival and top-seeded Coudersport which advanced with a 42-27 win over Port Allegany.
In Wednesday’s playoff game for the boys:
WEDNES., March 10
Johnsonburg 41,
Union 31
At Johnsonburg, the visiting Knights took a 26-25 into the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold on as the No. 3-seeded Rams outscored the visitors 16-5 over the final eight minutes to advance to the semifinals.
Last Saturday against No. 2 seed Cameron County, the Rams pulled off a 26-24 low-scoring nail-biter to gain a finals berth against Clarion Tuesday night.
Against the Knights, the Rams got a big fourth from Cam Stelene and Gabe Watts who combined to score 12 points in the fourth quarter. Eric Christoff scored seven points in the third quarter after Union took a 15-11 lead into the second half.
Overall, Watts and Stelene each scored 12 points.
For Union, Caden Rainey and Karter Vogel scored 11 and 10 points respectively.
The season ended at 11-10 for the Knights, who lose two seniors to graduation in Karter Vogle and Brock Jordan. Rainey heads into his fourth varsity season with 842 career points.