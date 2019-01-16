CURWENSVILLE — Despite 26 points from freshman guards Dominika Logue, the Union Damsels basketball team dropped a non-conference game to Curwensville Monday night.
The 52-47 loss put the Damsels at 6-5 going into Wednesday’s trip to Tidioute Charter. That’ll be the third of five straight road games for the Damsels, who visit Clarion Friday, then Mercer and Cranberry next Monday and Wednesday.
Against Curwensville, the Damsels trailed 22-21 at halftime and 38-32 going into the fourth quarter. Logue scored 21 of her points in the second half, but the Damsels still fell short. Bryn Davis finished with 12 points.
Recent 1,000-point scorer Madi Weber led the Lady Tide with 16 points while Tarah Jacobson scored seven of her 11 points in the fourth quarter.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan. 11
Union 49, C-L 29
At Strattanville after a slow start, the Damsels were able to regroup over the final three quarters to cruise to a 20-point victory in the Lady Lions’ annual Pink Game for cancer awareness.
Balanced scoring helped Union record the victory as Bryn Davis led the Damsels with 12 points while Dominika Logue and Marli Hawk each added 10 with Maggie Minick chipping in with nine Morgan Cumberland added eight points with a team-high 10 rebounds.
Frances Milliron paced C-L with 15 points while Anna Burns added seven with a pair of three-pointers.
Burns hit both of her threes to open the scoring to give C-L a 6-0 lead. The Lady Lions would lead 7-2 at the 3:21 mark of the quarter before Union closed the quarter with a 4-2 edge to trail 9-6 after one.
Union would tie the game at 11-11 following a three-pointer by Hawk and then an inside hoop by Logue gave the Damsels what would turn out to be the lead for good at 13-11 at the 5:53 mark.
A 12-4 run then closed the quarter pushing the lead to 10 at 25-15 by halftime.
“For whatever reason we seem to have slow starts,” said Union head coach Allyson Kepple. “When our shots weren’t falling we knew we had to work at other things.”
Hawk began the third quarter with a three. The teams then traded points throughout much of the quarter with Union still leading by 13 at 35-22 with 1:45 to play. A 4-1 edge the rest of the quarter extended the lead to 16 at 39-23.
“We’ve been outrebounded in a lot of our games so it was nice for the girls to hit the boards tonight,” said Kepple. “Morgan Cumberland really hit the boards tonight.”
Union finished the game with a 10-6 edge in scoring for the fourth quarter in setting the final score.
“We got off to a quick start and got their best player in foul trouble early,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “We missed a lot of layups, I lost count at 15 or 16. We also missed 13 or so foul shots. If we can make half of those layups and free throws it is a little different game. With that said I love that our girls played hard for all four quarters. If you weren’t looking at the scoreboard I’m not sure you’d know which team was winning or losing. That’s a testament to these girls for that. The ball just wouldn’t go in for us.”
C-L claimed the junior varsity contest 44-26 as Maddy Wenner scored 14 points for the Lady Lions while Frances Milliron added seven. Kiera Zitzman paced Union with seven points while Hailey Kriebel added six.
